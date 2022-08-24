CNN Films Documentary DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over Premieres With Legendary Music Artist Dionne Warwick To Ring In The New Year Jan. 1, 2023 ON CNN

Written, Produced, and Directed by Dave Wooley & Directed by David Heilbroner

The new CNN Films documentary, DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over, will premiere Sunday, Jan. 01, at 9:00pm ET & PT, exclusively on CNN. The award-winning documentary feature, which is written, produced, and directed by Dave Wooley and directed by David Heilbroner, will broadcast with limited commercial interruption on New Year’s Day, 2023.

Ms. Warwick’s own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of her music and life for the film, underscoring her creative and cultural legacies during six decades of an extraordinary career. The film explores her stunning range of musical styles and versatility. Her career has soared despite dramatic upheaval within a fickle industry, and flourished through multigenerational social change. Along the way, Warwick has earned six Grammys, amassed an astonishing array of global solo and duet hits, and remains a stalwart advocate and ally for racial equality and justice, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Speaking on behalf of the filmmakers, Dave Wooley said, “Working on DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over has been a true labor of love. We wanted to make a film that people wouldn’t just see…we wanted viewers to feel transported. This is the story of a transformational, global icon.”

DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over blends archival footage with personal photographs, and newsreels of Warwick’s career. Her grace, grit, and singular talent are reflected upon in exclusive interviews with her sons, Damon and David Elliott; music legends Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Elton John, Cissy Houston, Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight, Melissa Manchester, Olivia Newton-John, Smokey Robinson, Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson, and Stevie Wonder; as well as commentary from former President Bill Clinton, philanthropist and designer Kenneth Cole, amfAR HIV/AIDS research advocate, Kevin Frost; and Rev. Jesse Jackson. The film also includes the backstories behind the blockbuster hit songs: “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” and so many more.

“Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner have created a beautiful tribute that shows the enduring impact of Dionne Warwick. Her trailblazing, humanitarian legacy extends beyond her exquisite songbook, and she’s had a lasting cultural influence,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN Films.

During the New Year’s Day premiere, DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The film will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, Jan. 02, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. While watching the film, viewers can interact with others across social media platforms by using the hashtag #DontMakeMeOver.

Executive producers of the film include: Raymond F. Schinazi, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Regina K. Scully, Michelle Freeman, Wes Hall, Artemis Rising Foundation.

DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over screened for its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival where the film was first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries. Later, the film screened at San Francisco International Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, DOC NYC, and Annapolis Film Festival. The film was also honored with the Audience Award for Non-Fiction Feature at the Montclair Film Festival, and as Best Feature at the Gene Siskel Film Center’s Black Harvest Film Festival. Following the film’s broadcast on CNN, it will be available via HBO Max.

About CNN Films

CNN Films produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the strategy for CNN Films; Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films, works day-to-day with filmmakers to oversee projects. Acclaimed CNN Films include JULIA, the surprising biography of chef, television star, and author, Julia Child, from Academy Award®-nominated filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen; CITIZEN ASHE, directed by Sam Pollard and Rex Miller, about tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe; Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, executive produced with HBO Max, directed by Morgan Neville; DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over, about the singer and humanitarian, directed by Dave Wooley; and, The Last Movie Stars, executive produced for HBO Max, about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, directed by Ethan Hawke. For more information about CNN Films, please visit www.CNN.com/CNNFilms, follow @CNNFilms via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, an exclusive, members-only community for CNN Films & CNN Original Series https://cnn.it/3qTScB4.