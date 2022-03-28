CNN+ Launches on Amazon Fire TV, Android Phones and Tablets, Apple Devices and Desktop

NEW YORK, NY – March 28, 2022 – CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, launches tomorrow in the United States on desktop and across a range of supported smartphones, tablets and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets and Apple devices (via the App Store on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD).

“We are thrilled to be able to offer CNN+ to customers on each of these platforms on launch day,” said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+. “Getting this product into the hands of our customers is an important milestone for CNN, and our partners will be critical to the future success of this product.”

CNN+ features three types of content: live, on-demand and interactive programming, including a whole new way to engage with CNN’s world class journalism and storytelling. Across launch platforms, users can download the CNN app, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN. Additional device support for CNN+ will be available in the coming months.

“The launch of CNN+ marks another key moment in WarnerMedia’s evolution and CNN’s storied history,” said Tony Goncalves, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re so pleased to work with our partners to provide consumers access to all that CNN+ has to offer wherever they choose.”

Available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, early subscribers that sign up within the first four weeks directly via CNNPlus.com will have access to the “Deal of a Lifetime,” or 50% off the monthly plan – for life – as long as they remain subscribers. Alternatively, new users can sign up for a 7-day free trial via participating app stores.

At launch, 8-12 live daily shows will debut , in addition to the first episode of a slate of weekly programming, new CNN+ Original Series, and a library of more than 1,000 hours of award-winning programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. Additionally, the Interview Club platform will house a thriving community that allows subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story. The full schedule of live, daily and weekly series available during the service’s first month is available here .

The product was announced in July 2021 as set to debut in Q1 of 2022. Additional CNN+ shows, talent, content offerings and business updates for 2022 and beyond will be released in the days, weeks, months and years to come.

To sign up for updates and more information visit CNNPlus.com.

