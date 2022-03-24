CNN+ Announces Live, Daily and Weekly Launch Month Schedule

Dynamic Slate Gives Subscribers a Front Row Seat to Breaking News, Exclusive Interviews and In-Depth Reporting

New Talent, Familiar Faces and Premium Storytellers Come Together to Offer New Live Daily and Weekly Original Programming Exclusive to CNN+

NEW YORK, NY – March 24, 2022 – Today, CNN revealed details around the schedule of live, daily and weekly original programming that will be available to subscribers in the first month after the service launches on Tuesday, March 29.

“Our lineup of live daily news and dynamic weekly shows set CNN+ apart from anything else in the marketplace,” said Rebecca Kutler, Senior Vice President and Head of Programming for CNN+. “Our world-class storytellers will inform and entertain our subscribers and we will continue to grow and evolve in the months and years to come.”

CNN+ will feature live, on-demand and interactive programming, offering customers a whole new way to engage with CNN’s journalism and storytelling. The robust schedule of shows covers news, exclusive interviews and topical deep dives from several new faces, alongside some of CNN’s most prominent talent seen in new ways.

“CNN is known for the strength of its original and investigative reporting, and at CNN+ we are building on this legacy with exclusive and in-depth access for our subscribers,” said Jennifer Suozzo, Vice President of Daily Programming for CNN+. “Breaking news is crucial at CNN+, especially in a time such as this, and we’ll give subscribers a fresh and deeper understanding as stories develop and quickly change.”

Weekday, Live Daily Programming Schedule:

7:00 AM ET: 5 Things with Kate Bolduan – Need to get up to speed quickly? CNN’s most popular newsletter and podcast is expanding to a new morning show hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan. 5 Things gives you the five stories you need to know to start your day. Grab a coffee and count down the top five essential stories of the morning with us.

8:00 AM ET: Go There – Go There takes you to the front lines of breaking news. Join the crew and go behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. We have cameras in every corner of the planet. This is your live, all-access pass to the most essential and visual news stories of the day. Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, Go There’s award-winning reporting has been recognized across the industry and holds the title of the most watched news video on Facebook with live reporting from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

9:00 AM ET: Big Picture with Sara Sidner – Big Picture is an in-depth look at the most important and interesting story of the day, hosted by CNN’s Sara Sidner. Sidner hosts a deep-dive conversation featuring CNN’s award-winning reporters and expert guests. Zoom out and contemplate the broader scope of today’s top story and how various pieces of the puzzle connect.

11:00 AM ET: Reliable Sources Daily – From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily – a new expansion of his nightly e-newsletter, podcast and Sunday show on CNN. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made and why it matters to you. This show is your most reliable source in the quickly evolving world of media, business and entertainment.

4:00 PM ET: The Source with Kasie Hunt – Get a fresh take on politics with CNN Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt, as she travels around the nation’s capital to dissect the power structures behind policies impacting communities across the country. Join Hunt for exclusive, illuminating interviews, in-depth analysis and straightforward insights for both seasoned news junkies and political novices.

5:00 PM ET: The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo – The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours – providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN+ viewers in a fast-moving world.

6:00 PM ET: Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? – Join CNN+ Anchor Chris Wallace, one of the most highly-respected journalists of our time, in candid conversations with prominent individuals across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Wallace moves outside of politics to include his wide range of interests – from interviews to conversations, and from headlines to smart, sensible, in-depth discussions. He seeks light, not heat. *New episodes Monday-Thursday

7:30 PM ET: The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer – CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer gives it to you straight, hitting the headlines you need to know on this traditional evening newscast with a sleek, modern twist. The old-school nostalgic approach featuring original reporting from around the world, investigations and consumer focused stories that matter helps put the latest headlines in perspective.

CNN is synonymous with breaking news, and CNN+ will offer subscribers world-class Special Report coverage of breaking stories the brand has long been known for, which will be separate and distinct from what people can find on TV. When a story breaks and CNN+ offers special coverage, scheduled live programming will be taped as planned and made available on demand so audiences can watch at their leisure.

In addition to the daily lineup, CNN+ will offer a slate of regular, weekly programming that will drop on specific days of the week to supplement the daily schedule.

“CNN+’s weekly lineup of shows contains offerings that are unique and distinct from what’s on our linear product,” said Nancy Han, Vice President of Weekly Programming for CNN+. “Audiences can expect the same quality from the brand that they know and love, but these shows are different and introduce more niche subject matter expertise from people who have passionate, dedicated fan bases. Whether you’re watching Jake Tapper interview one of your favorite authors or understanding the way in which technology and business intersect with the unique perspective offered by Scott Galloway, you have the opportunity to be surprised and delighted by how much you’re learning along the way.”

Weekly Programming Schedule:

March 29:

Anderson Cooper Full Circle – CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts and community leaders, while highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Previously available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fan *New episodes Tuesdays and Saturdays

– CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts and community leaders, while highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Previously available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fan *New episodes Tuesdays and Saturdays Boss Files with Poppy Harlow – What does it take to be the boss? CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers from the biggest names in business. Sit in on intimate conversations and confessions from today’s most influential leaders and learn how personal and professional struggles helped them forge a path to success. *New episodes Mondays for first season

– What does it take to be the boss? CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers from the biggest names in business. Sit in on intimate conversations and confessions from today’s most influential leaders and learn how personal and professional struggles helped them forge a path to success. *New episodes Mondays for first season Jake Tapper’s Book Club – Read between the lines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper as he interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors and a few of his all-time favorites. Find out the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books and add more to your reading list along the way. *New episodes Sundays

– Read between the lines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper as he interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors and a few of his all-time favorites. Find out the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books and add more to your reading list along the way. *New episodes Sundays Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper – New dad, CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper gets parenting advice from experts as he navigates life as a working parent. Anderson confronts everyday challenges from sleep schedules to screen time to audience questions about relatable daily struggles. *New episodes Wednesdays

– New dad, CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper gets parenting advice from experts as he navigates life as a working parent. Anderson confronts everyday challenges from sleep schedules to screen time to audience questions about relatable daily struggles. *New episodes Wednesdays No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway – Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author and business professor Scott Galloway isn’t afraid to make bold predictions and hold the powerful accountable. His unapologetic take is essential viewing for anyone interested in how business, tech and society intersect. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained. *New episodes Tuesdays

April:

The Don Lemon Show – Make your voice heard in this weekly talk show, a brand new format for the news veteran. There are no limits to the conversation as CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week. *New episodes Fridays

– Make your voice heard in this weekly talk show, a brand new format for the news veteran. There are no limits to the conversation as CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week. *New episodes Fridays Rex Chapman – He’s celebrated the highs of NBA stardom, rebounded from the lows of opioid addiction, and reinvented himself through social media. If anyone can find the silver lining in today’s toughest headlines, it’s Rex Chapman. He brings heart and positivity to conversations with celebrities, athletes and everyday heroes. *New episodes Mondays

May:

20 Questions with Audie Cornish – Acclaimed journalist and CNN Anchor Audie Cornish has 20 questions for her guests, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons. Her passion for the art of storytelling will be on display with in-depth conversations that bring a fresh approach to the stories and issues that matter.

Acclaimed journalist and CNN Anchor Audie Cornish has 20 questions for her guests, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons. Her passion for the art of storytelling will be on display with in-depth conversations that bring a fresh approach to the stories and issues that matter. Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. – Co-hosts Jemele Hill & Cari Champion toast and roast the stories that have everyone talking. From the biggest headlines in sports, politics and culture, they’ll tell you how they see it.

CNN+ will also launch with substantial new CNN+ Original Series and CNN Films offerings that will contribute to a robust library of Video on Demand offerings, including The Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech and The Murdochs: Empire of Influence that will be available at launch. Other programming, including Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico and The Untitled Alison Roman Project (w/t), are currently in production and will be available later this year.

Live programming and on-demand offerings will live alongside the third main content offering: Interview Club, a thriving community that will allow subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story. In Interview Club, subscribers can connect directly with anchors, experts and special guests in live, interactive conversations where subscribers can ask and get their questions answered about the issues that matter most to them. Interview Club features the ability for subscribers to submit questions live and in advance of the daily scheduled interviews between CNN’s journalists and newsmakers from their computer, tablet or mobile device. This moderated experience allows real-time upvoting of questions and a layer of interactivity no streaming service offers today. New interviews will air live on CNN+ two to three each weekday.

CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TVE experiences, with easy navigation between the two. In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalized experiences that suit their interests. Pay TV customers can enjoy the TVE experience that they’ve known for years, including access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN, which will be available exclusively to pay TV customers, as well as a substantial on-demand offering.

Additional CNN+ shows, talent and content offerings for 2022 and beyond will be released in the weeks, months and years to come.

To sign up for updates and more information visit CNNPlus.com.

