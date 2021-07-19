CNN+ to Debut in Q1 2022

CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, will debut in Q1 2022.

CNN is coming off its highest rated and most trafficked year ever on both television and digital platforms and remains the most trusted name in news. From this position of strength, CNN+ will expand CNN’s unparalleled multiplatform global reach to provide a new, additive experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and President of CNN Worldwide. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

CNN+ will feature original, live, on demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels. At launch, 8-12 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content from some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces, will live alongside a thriving community component for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations about the issues that matter most to them.

CNN+ will launch with a deep library of non-fiction, long form programming including past seasons of CNN’s award-winning original series and films, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This is Life with Lisa Ling, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.

Additionally, CNN+ will build upon that library with new original series and films developed for CNN+, which will be unveiled later this year.

“For 41-years, global audiences have turned to CNN as an essential source of news and information, which is rooted in our deep commitment to quality journalism,” said Andrew Morse, CNN Worldwide Chief Digital Officer. “CNN+ will be built on a foundation of world class reporting and storytelling and a commitment to meet our audiences wherever they are.”

CNN will continue to have a single app where CNN+ subscribers can access CNN+ programming and pay TV subscribers can get the TVE experience they have enjoyed for many years. The app will include CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, which will be available exclusively for pay TV subscribers. If pay TV subscribers choose to maximize their experience, they can also subscribe to CNN+ to access the full CNN+ programming all in one place.

CNN’s #1 digital news platform, in CNN.com and CNN mobile apps, will remain a separate, free offering serving news consumers around the globe with trusted journalism and information.

The leadership of CNN+ includes:

Andrew Morse, chief digital officer for CNN Worldwide, is the executive in charge of CNN+, with oversight of the content, product development and business operations of the platform.

Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide’s head of product is the general manager of CNN+, with oversight of product development, customer acquisition and marketing, strategy and growth and revenue operations.

Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president and head of programming for CNN+, is overseeing the development, production and programming of live and taped programs for CNN+.

Courtney Coupe, senior vice president of content strategy and operations for CNN+, is overseeing the strategy, curation and programming of content on the CNN+ app, as well as community management.

Robyn Peterson, CNN Worldwide’s chief technology officer, is overseeing the team of technologists and engineers developing a world class platform and user experience for CNN+.

CNN’s Original Series and Films unit, led by CNN Worldwide executive vice president for talent and content development, Amy Entelis, is developing new series and films for the platform. Vice president of program development Katie Hinman will lead the development and production of external series for CNN+, working with Jon Adler, vice president of program development for CNN Original Series.

Additional details will be released in the months to come ahead of launch. For more information visit cnnplus.com.

