Eva Longoria Comes to CNN+

NEW CNN ORIGINAL SERIES “EVA LONGORIA: SEARCHING FOR MEXICO” TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON CNN+

The award-winning actress, producer, director and activist Eva Longoria is coming to CNN+ with an entirely new and exciting iteration of the critically acclaimed CNN Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – with the upcoming CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The six-part series will be produced by RAW, the film and television company behind the Emmy winning Searching for Italy.

Mexican food can be found in every corner of the world, but its origins tell the story of culture and people deeply connected to the land and spirit of their country. This new series follows Longoria as she traverses Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” said Eva Longoria. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

The show will debut exclusively on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to launch in Q1 2022. Searching for Mexico will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, on demand programming from the award-winning and critically acclaimed group at CNN Original Series and will be available later in 2022.

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN+.”

Executive Producers for Searching for Mexico are Eva Longoria, Ben Spector and Stanley Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay and Jess Orr; Kate Leonard-Morgan is Head of Production, US. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series. Season Two of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is slated to air on CNN in Spring 2022.

Eva Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

More information about Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks and months to come.

