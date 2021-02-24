CNN Picks Up “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” For a Second Season

At a time when almost everyone wishes they could travel, CNN’s newest Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy debuted to widespread critical acclaim earlier this month and has been enthusiastically received by viewers. Today the network announced the series, which chronicles Tucci’s travels across Italy, will be picked up for a second season in 2022. Next season, Tucci will explore the culinary delights and cultures of several new regions throughout Italy, one of the world’s most fascinating and beautiful countries.

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

