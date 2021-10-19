CNN Films and HBO Max Commission CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: JUST CALL OUT MY NAME from The Kennedy / Marshall Company

New Documentary Directed By Frank Marshall

CNN Films and HBO Max have commissioned a new concert documentary feature about the creative partnership of renowned music artists Carole King and James Taylor. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name is directed and produced by Frank Marshall, and produced by Aly Parker (Jay-Z: Legacy; The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart) and The Kennedy / Marshall Company. HBO Max holds domestic SVOD streaming and international distribution rights to the film. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on CNN.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life, so it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends,” said Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart; The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash; The Bourne Identity), director and producer, CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name.

At the genesis of their now 50 years of friendship and collaboration, six-time Grammy® Award-winner James Taylor and four-time Grammy® Award-winner Carole King, famously performed together in 1970 at The Troubadour, the storied Los Angeles club. The pair came together to reprise that concert for The Troubadour’s own 50th anniversary in 2007. As Taylor recalls in the film, those 2007 performances including “So Far Away,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” during six sold out concerts, were so much fun, that he and King hatched plans for a 2010 world tour. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name documents the beloved songwriters’ triumphant 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour of arena concerts around the world.

The famed musicians of ‘The Section,’ comprised of Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, backed the duo in each of the 1970, 2007, and 2010 shows. They reflect upon their shared music and performances through the decades for the film. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name is a celebration of music, memories, and melodies for fans both new and across the years.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Frank Marshall and The Kennedy / Marshall Company for this brilliant look into one of the most prolific music partnerships of a generation,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development. “Frank’s discerning vision shows fans the stories behind the legendary creative teamwork of Carole King and James Taylor,” Entelis said. Entelis and Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films, are both executive producers for the film.

The commission deal for CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR: Just Call Out My Name was negotiated by Stacey Wolf, senior vice president of business affairs, and Kelly MacLanahan, assistant general counsel, both for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN Films.

