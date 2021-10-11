CITIZEN ASHE, PRODUCED BY DOGWOOF FOR CNN FILMS AND HBO MAX, HEADS TO THEATERS WITH MAGNOLIA PICTURES

The Rex Miller and Sam Pollard-Directed documentary exploring the legacy of Grand Slam tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe opens December 3

Magnolia Pictures has boarded CITIZEN ASHE, the Rex Miller- and Sam Pollard-directed documentary feature produced by Dogwoof for CNN Films and HBO Max. The film will open in theaters in New York on Dec. 3 and in Los Angeles, on Dec. 10, accompanied by an Academy campaign. The film explores the legacy of three-time Grand Slam, barrier-breaking tennis legend and humanitarian, Arthur Ashe, and has generated early awards buzz. CITIZEN ASHE premiered to critical acclaim at Telluride Film Festival last month, where critics called it a ‘poignant tribute’ and a ‘fascinating, candid portrait of the trailblazing tennis pro.’

“Sam Pollard and Rex Miller have delivered an exquisite, moving look at the life of a true iconoclast, one who forged his own path and defied stereotypes at every turn,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn Bowles.

“We’re delighted to work with our frequent collaborators at Magnolia Pictures as they share our passion in bringing essential, timely stories, like CITIZEN ASHE by co-directors Emmy® Award-winner Rex Miller and Academy Award-nominee Sam Pollard, to the screen. Arthur Ashe’s legacy, not only as a tennis great, but also as a trailblazer in the fight for racial justice and equality, will resonate strongly with audiences today,” said Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films who, along with Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, is an executive producer for CITIZEN ASHE.

CITIZEN ASHE features interviews with Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Johnnie Ashe; tennis legends Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, Donald Dell, Charlie Pasarell, and Lenny Simpson; and activist Prof. Harry Edwards. The film reveals the very private person behind the historic Grand Slam titles and Ashe’s anti-racism and human rights activism. CITIZEN ASHE will premiere internationally at BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

The theatrical distribution deal for CITIZEN ASHE was negotiated by Dori Begley and John Von Thaden, on behalf of Magnolia Pictures. Stacey Wolf, senior vice president of business affairs for CNN Worldwide, negotiated on behalf of CNN Films.

In addition to CITIZEN ASHE, Magnolia Pictures, and CNN Films also previously collaborated for the Emmy® Award-nominated JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, about the history-making civil rights activist and U.S. legislator, directed by Dawn Porter, Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-nominated, Emmy® Award-winning RBG, about the legendary U.S. Supreme Court Justice, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; the Emmy® Award-nominated SCANDALOUS: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, directed by Mark Landsman; and, the BAFTA-nominated Blackfish, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. All four films premiered theatrically with Magnolia Pictures prior to their broadcast premieres on CNN.

As previously announced, the broadcast premiere of CITIZEN ASHE will be presented by CNN Films; the film will stream via HBO Max.

CITIZEN ASHE is produced by Beth Hubbard, Rex Miller, Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Steven Cantor, and Jamie Schutz. David Acker, William Ackman, David Barden, Geralyn Dreyfous, Nina and David Fialkow, Alex Gibney, Patty Quillin, Rick Rosenthal, Regina K. Scully, Tony Tabatznik, David Ulich, Steven Ungerleider, and Mike Jackson on behalf of Get Lifted Film Co. and his partners, John Legend and Ty Stiklorius, are executive producers for the film.

