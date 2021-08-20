CNN Films Acquires THE PRICE OF FREEDOM From Flatbush Pictures and Tribeca Studios for Premiere on CNN Aug. 29

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Hosts Roundtable Exploring Gun Policy in America Following Broadcast

CNN Films today announced the acquisition of THE PRICE OF FREEDOM, produced by Tribeca Studios, in association with DICK’S Sporting Goods Films and Flatbush Pictures, and directed by Grand Clio, Cannes Lion, and Emmy® Award-winner Judd Ehrlich (Keepers of the Game, We Could Be King). The documentary feature, which explores gun violence in America and the history of the National Rifle Association (NRA), previously premiered at Tribeca Festival in June and exhibited in theaters in July.

CNN will premiere THE PRICE OF FREEDOM on Sunday, August 29, beginning at 9:00pm EDT (6:00pm PDT), immediately followed by a roundtable discussion of the issues examined in the film for a special edition of Cuomo Prime Time, anchored by CNN’s Chris Cuomo. THE PRICE OF FREEDOM, and the companion programming, will be presented on CNN without commercial interruption, and broadcast from 9:00pm EDT to 11:00pm EDT (6:00pm PDT to 8:00pm PDT).

“We’re thrilled to partner with CNN Films and bring this documentary to a wide audience,” said director and producer, Judd Ehrlich, of Flatbush Pictures. “The process of making the film and discovering how the National Rifle Association has seized the conversation around guns in America was both revelatory and disturbing. The roots and ramifications of the NRA’s power are more consequential than we imagine, and my hope is that by unpacking how we got here, THE PRICE OF FREEDOM will bring new perspectives to the conversation around preventing gun violence in this country.”

“Bravo to CNN for bringing this critical conversation into American living rooms,” said Tribeca Enterprises chief content officer, Paula Weinstein, who leads Tribeca Studios. “This powerful film places audiences in the center of one of this generations most important debates,” she said.

THE PRICE OF FREEDOM documents how the National Rifle Association (NRA), originally a nonpartisan sporting enthusiasts’ organization, evolved into a politically influential force that has shaped American policy and culture for more than five decades. The film traces how the organization has responded to major inflection points in American history, recasting crime waves, political assassinations, mass casualty shootings, and landmark legislative moments as opportunities to expand greater access to guns.

Ehrlich reveals this history for the film by using archival film and news coverage of the NRA that illustrate how the NRA has influenced legislation and culture since the landmark bipartisan Gun Control Act of 1968. Contemporary interviews with President Bill Clinton; U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ); NRA board member and former NRA President David Keene; U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT); journalist Frank Smyth; chair and professor of history, University of St Thomas (St Paul), Yohuru Williams, PhD, and others explain the strategic decisions made by the NRA and politicians that have polarized gun policy debates and led to legislative inaction in response to calls for gun safety regulations. Activists and survivors including X González, survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL; Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, killed during the Parkland, FL, school shooting; Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley, killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in CT; and Rob Pincus, executive vice president of a Second Amendment Organization, all describe their experiences for the film.

THE PRICE OF FREEDOM and Cuomo Prime Time will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV), and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Viewers can also find this content on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps through Sept. 5.

About CNN Films

CNN Films produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the strategy for CNN Films; Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films, works day-to-day with filmmakers to oversee projects. For more information about CNN Films, please visit www.CNN.com/CNNFilms, follow @CNNFilms via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, an exclusive, members-only community for CNN Films & CNN Original Series https://cnn.it/3qTScB4. Acclaimed CNN Films include the Academy Award®-nominated, Emmy® Award-winning RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; the Emmy® Award-winning APOLLO 11, the giant screen film APOLLO 11: First Steps Edition, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; JIMMY CARTER: Rock & Roll President, directed by Mary Wharton; the Emmy® Award-nominated, BAFTA-nominated Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; DREAMLAND: The Burning of Black Wall Street, directed by Salima Koroma; and LADY BOSS: The Jackie Collins Story, directed by Laura Fairrie.

About Tribeca Studios

In continued support of Tribeca Enterprises’ mission, award winning Tribeca Studios® delivers high quality storytelling across the evolving media landscape by utilizing our network of filmmakers and established track record in film and television production. In 2021 Tribeca Studios acquired m ss ng p eces, the creative production company specializing in world class creative and production for films, television, digital content, podcasts and immersive experiences, led by a roster of culture shaping directors, creatives & makers. Tribeca Studios provides unmatched capabilities for brands seeking creative excellence and cultural influence. www.tribecafilm.com @Tribeca

About DICK’S Sporting Goods Films

DICK’S Sporting Goods Films (“DSG Films”) is a producer of premium content that seeks to harness the power of our belief that every community has stories to tell that are central to the human experience. We create, acquire, sell, and distribute content that revolves around genuine, relevant, and meaningful insights about sports and communities. The Price of Freedom is DSG Films’ fifth feature film.

About Flatbush Pictures

Flatbush Pictures is a Brooklyn-based film, television and content studio founded fifteen years ago by filmmakers Judd Ehrlich and Ryo Murakami. Projects include Emmy Award, Grand Clio and Cannes Lion winners, as well as Critics’ Choice and NAACP Image Awards nominees. The Price of Freedom is Flatbush Pictures’ third collaboration with Tribeca Studios and their fifth feature film to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival www.flatbushpictures.com @flatbushpictures

