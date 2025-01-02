CNN’S NYE TIME SQUARE CELEBRATION RANKS AS #1 NEW YEARS PROGRAM ON CABLE TV

STREAMING AUDIENCE GREW +10% OVER NEW YEARS 2024

#1 IN ALL OF CABLE DURING NEW YORK CITY’S BALL DROP

NEW YORK, NY – (January 2, 2025) – CNN’s annual special New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen live from New York City’s Times Square ranked as the #1 program on cable television when the ball dropped at midnight (12a-12:30a) with 3.7 million P2+ and 1.358 million P25-54. This marked CNN’s best performance in the time period since 2021. On Max, New Year’s Eve ranked among CNN Max’s top 5 days since launch, growing 10% over last year’s New Years Eve celebration.

During the full 8p-12:30a New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen program, the event delivered 1.883 million P2+ and 649k P25-54, ranking #2 in all of cable among both P2+ and P25-54 behind only college football on ESPN, making it the #1 New Years program in all of cable television. During the key 11p-12:30a time period, the event delivered 2.983 million P2+ and 1.083 million P25-54.

For the ball drop in New York’s Time Square (12a-12:30a ET), CNN’s program was #1 in all of cable among both demos, ahead of ESPN. CNN was also up among both P2+ and P25-54 during the midnight time period – the highest performance since 2021.

On streaming platforms, New Years Eve 2025 was CNN Max’s 4th biggest day on record, behind only the 2024 US Election Day and the two preceding presidential debates, surpassing CNN’s New Years Eve 2024 programming, which broke records one year ago.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohenreached 15.8 million P2+ across TV and CNN Max, up +40% over the prior year.

CNN’s New Years Eve programming began at 7:00AM ET covering midnight celebrations all over the world.

TV Source: Nielsen Panel Data. (000s). Based on Live+SD, incl. OOH.

Reach based on a combination of Nielsen data (1-minute qualifier, 75% unification) and Max internal data.

