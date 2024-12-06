CNN Rings in 2025 with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Special live coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world begins at 7:00 AM ET on CNN, CNN International and streaming on Max

New York, NY – (December 6, 2024) – CNN is gearing up for another unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration as Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return for the eighth consecutive year as co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Live from New York City’s Times Square, they’ll lead CNN’s global audience into 2025 with music, laughter, and live coverage from around the world.

At 7:00 AM ET, CNN correspondents kick off with live reports from various international cities as they ring in the new year worldwide. Laura Coates, live from London, and Boris Sanchez in Paris, will anchor CNN’s coverage beginning at 2:45 PM ET. CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen begins at 8:00 PM ET, with music, comedy and some surprise guests, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton who will perform “Imagine” live from Times Square, Patti LaBelle, and comedians Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, Adam Devine, and more.

Throughout the night, CNN reporters provide live coverage of celebrations across the country, including Richard Quest from the crowds in Times Square and inside Madame Tussauds, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and Gary Tuchman from Prescott, Arizona.

At 12:30 AM ET, CNN’s Sara Sidner, Harry Enten, and Cari Champion will take over the celebration, counting down to the new year as the Central Time Zone rings in 2025 from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

CNN’s global reach will be on display as correspondents covering New Year’s Eve festivities in more than a dozen cities worldwide, including Lynda Kinkade in Sydney, Mike Valerio in Seoul, Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo, Kristie Lu Stout in Hong Kong, Will Ripley in Bangkok, Bijan Hosseini in Tashkent, Becky Anderson in Dubai, Eleni Giokos in Athens, Melissa Bell in Paris, Larry Madowo in Luanda, Victoria Rubadiri in Nairobi, Pau Mosquera in Madrid, Isa Soares in London, Julia Vargas Jones in Rio de Janeiro, Brianna Keilar, Julia Chatterley and Coy Wire in New York City.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will stream live on Max for subscribers and on CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps for pay TV subscribers.

