CNN’S ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA COVERAGE SEES CROSS-PLATFORM AUDIENCE OF 44 MILLION

BEST NIGHT IN NEARLY FOUR YEARS ON TV IN P2+ AND P25-54

NEARLY 14 MILLION STREAMED CNN’S ELECTION BROADCAST

67 MILLION COME TO CNN.COM TO ENGAGE WITH RESULTS

HIGHEST DAY OF CNN MAX VIEWERSHIP SINCE LAUNCH

Washington, DC – (November 6, 2024) – CNN’s comprehensive coverage of Election Night in America brought in strong and significant results across television, streaming and digital platforms as audiences came to CNN for reliable, real-time election results of the historic 2024 presidential race and key state races.

On television in Total Day, Election Day 2024 was CNN’s best day in nearly 4 years, since the Inauguration of Joe Biden (1/20/21) among both P2+ and P25-54 (2.088 million and 808k, respectively). CNN reached more P2+ viewers on TV than MSNBC on election day (Total Day: 30.6 million vs. 27.3 million). Coverage of Election Night in America also aired on CNN International and CNN en Español around the world, not captured in these numbers.

In primetime (8p-11p), CNN ranked in the top 5 in all of TV among P2+ and P25-54, delivering 5.103 million P2+ and 2.178 million P25-54, outpacing broadcast coverage on CBS (3.608 million P2+, 1.257 million P25-54) and Fox broadcast (1.614 million P2+, 683k P25-54). Additionally, among P25-54, CNN paced ahead of MSNBC (1.832 million).

Election Night coverage extended across platforms, with the Election Night in America program also available across CNN’s digital properties and CNN Max, where nearly 14 million viewers live streamed CNN’s election day coverage. Including TV, more than 44 million viewers watched CNN’s live coverage on election day across TV, digital, and CNN Max.

CNN’s digital platforms saw more than 67 million unique visitors on Election Day, with similar historic numbers registering on November 6, the day after the election as well. This ranks in the top 10 of best days in CNN’s history and ranks ahead of Election Day 2016 and on par with the historic COVID-fueled Election Day 2020. CNN Digital also saw 50 million video starts, ahead of Election Day 2020 and powered by new innovations such as live vertical video that streamed on the CNN mobile app from 4-7pm ET. Additionally, there were 35 million unique visitors on the election day live story alone, marking the biggest piece of content for the year.

On Max, Election Day 2024 marked the highest day of viewership on CNN Max since launch, with 20% of the Max viewers watching election coverage.

TV: The Nielsen Company. 11/5/25. Based on Live+SD, incl. OOH.

CNN Max Internal Data.

Cross-Platform Reach based a combination of Nielsen Fast Total Audience, CNN Max internal data, and Adobe Reports & Analytics (Live stream uniques across CNN web, mobile appes, and connected devices). 11/5/24. Total Day.

###

