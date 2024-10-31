CNN TO PROVIDE UNRIVALED, COMPREHENSIVE, CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF 2024 ELECTION RESULTS

Follow coverage on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN Apps and CNN.com

Max subscribers can follow election coverage on CNN Max in English and Spanish

In-depth political analysis, comprehensive coverage and up-to-the-minute results available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and experts

Washington, DC – (October 31, 2024) – CNN will provide audiences with comprehensive coverage and real-time election results of the historic 2024 presidential race and key state races. The network’s expert team of anchors, correspondents, analysts, and commentators will provide around-the-clock special coverage from the CNN Election Center in Washington, DC as well as New York City, with reporters stationed across the country for on-the-ground updates from battleground states, polling places and campaign headquarters. CNN’s election coverage will expand across platforms, giving audiences a chance to follow along with real-time election results in whatever format they choose.

On November 3 starting at 5pET, CNN will air special Countdown to Election Day editions of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, CNN NewsNight: State of the Race with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live. On November 4, special Countdown to Election Day editions of CNN’s programming lineup will air as audiences tune in for analysis and reporting on the final day of the 2024 campaign.

Election Day in America coverage begins at 12aET on November 5 with Boris Sanchez and Jessica Dean. Erica Hill continues coverage at 3aET and Kasie Hunt kicks off the 5aET hour, with Omar Jimenez live at the Voting Desk to bring audiences key voter updates as the sun rises on the East Coast. John Berman anchors Election Day in America from 7-10aET, along with Sara Sidner on the ground in Wisconsin and Kate Bolduan live from the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. Phil Mattingly will be at the Magic Wall breaking down the latest real-time data as election day gets underway. Anderson Cooper continues coverage at 10aET with Paula Reid reporting from the Voting Desk as voters continue to make their way to the polls, and MJ Lee offering her key analysis on the panel. From 12-4pET, Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett lead continued Election Day in America coverage, joined by Jamie Gangel, Manu Raju and CNN’s political experts. Priscilla Alvarez, Kristen Holmes, Eva McKend and Alayna Treene will be reporting the latest on the Harris and Trump campaigns throughout Election Day.

Starting at 4pET, CNN’s Election Night in America special coverage will be anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, who will be joined by Dana Bash, Erin Burnett, Audie Cornish and Chris Wallace. John King will be at the Magic Wall breaking down election results for audiences as ballots are counted across the country. Pamela Brown will be at the Voting Desk, reporting on voter turnout and the outstanding vote in critical states. David Chalian will be at the Battleground Desk with analysis of exit polling and voting data. Laura Coates will provide legal insights with expertise from election law scholars, and Boris Sanchez will provide the latest on key Senate, House, and gubernatorial race results. Kaitlan Collins will anchor live from the Trump campaign headquarters along with Kristen Holmes reporting. At the Harris campaign headquarters, Abby Phillip will anchor live along with Jeff Zeleny reporting. Additionally, CNN’s political commentators and experts will provide their in-depth analysis throughout Election Night in America coverage. Starting at 2aET and continuing throughout the early morning hours, CNN’s Election Day in America Continued coverage will be led by John Berman and Kasie Hunt. CNN’s Harry Enten will provide insights and a closer look at the data alongside Mark Preston. Jessica Dean will bring updates on Senate and House races and Omar Jimenez will report from the Voting Desk. Phil Mattingly will be at the Magic Wall breaking down results as ballots continue to be counted. Eva McKend will be live with updates from the Harris campaign and Alayna Treene will bring the latest from the Trump campaign.

CNN ON THE GROUND ACROSS AMERICA

CNN will deploy its robust team of anchors, correspondents and reporters to locations across America for on-the-ground reporting, real-time reactions and key updates throughout election coverage.

Kyung Lah and Ed Lavandera will provide the latest from Arizona.

Veronica Miracle will be in California as voters cast their ballots.

Randi Kaye will be in Florida, bringing the latest from the Sunshine State.

Victor Blackwell, Sara Murray, Isabel Rosales and Nick Valencia will report live from Georgia.

Kylie Atwood and Jim Sciutto will report from the swing state of Michigan.

Jim Acosta and Stephanie Elam will be live from a Nevada polling place.

Gary Tuchman will report from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire for their midnight voting tradition.

Jason Carroll will be live from a polling place in New York City.

Brianna Keilar and Miguel Marquez will be on the ground with updates from the increasingly critical state of North Carolina.

Kate Bolduan , Danny Freeman and Brian Todd will be reporting from the key battleground of Pennsylvania.

Rosa Flores will bring news in Texas.

René Marsh will be in Virginia with updates from Richmond.

Josh Campbell and Sara Sidner will bring updates from Wisconsin, another crucial state for the candidates.

Gabe Cohen , Nick Watt and Ryan Young will be in the field reporting on any protests and demonstrations.

Shimon Prokupecz will follow any security stories as they develop throughout election day.

CNN’s Election Night in America coverage will stream live, without requiring a pay TV login, from 7:00p-3:00aET on Tuesday, November 5 on CNN connected TV and mobile apps and on CNN.com. It will also stream live on Max for Max subscribers.

CNN’s new Magic Wall experience via the CNN app is bringing the Magic Wall’s data and storytelling to a digital audience so they can track up-to-the-minute results and follow key races from their mobile device. With the Magic Wall now in pockets and in the palm of your hand, anyone can explore election results at the local, state, and national levels and get direct access to CNN experts as users follow real-time ballot tallies, all through the CNN app. The CNN app will also feature live and on-demand talent-led vertical video from correspondents stationed around the country so audiences can experience CNN’s on-the-ground reporting in real-time.

Live election coverage will be featured 24/7 on CNN’s homepages and live blog, alongside CNN’s Election Center, the deep and data-rich home for interactive and real-time results for federal, state and local races across the country. Audience members staying up to date on election results can also tap into CNN’s live chat feature on CNN.com and the CNN app to engage with the network’s reporters throughout election coverage. Users can also easily access CNN’s exit polling data as the network’s experts analyze voting results.

CNN INTERNATIONAL AND CNN EN ESPAÑOL

CNN International will carry CNN’s election day programming from 12aET on November 5, bringing special coverage to viewers in 450 million homes and hotel rooms across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

CNN en Español will begin its special election night coverage Elecciones 2024: Voto Latino at 5pm ET, led by anchor Juan Carlos López in Atlanta, joined by a panel of political contributors airing live on CNN en Español and on a special, dedicated stream on CNN Max for Max subscribers. Correspondents Gus Valdes and Ione Molinares will be reporting from the Harris and Trump election night headquarters, while reporters Maria Santana, Gonzalo Alvarado, Ana Maria Mejía and Rafael Romo will contribute from locations in four key battleground states: Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Atlanta.

