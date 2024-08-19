Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black Join CNN’s “Have I Got News For You” as Team Captains

SERIES PREMIERES SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9PM ET/PT ON CNN

NEW YORK – (August 19, 2024) – Emmy® and Tony® nominee Amber Ruffin and acclaimed comedian Michael Ian Black will serve as team captains on Have I Got News For You, the much-anticipated American version of the long-running BBC comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will premiere Saturday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Have I Got News For You will regularly air Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the following day.

Always relevant and topical, Have I Got News for You, serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. along with two illustrious team captains in Ruffin and Black. Together, they will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events.

“It is an honor to get to work with comedy favorites Michael Ian Black and Roy Wood Jr,” said Ruffin. “It is our hope that this show will take people from saying, “This is CNN.” to “THIS is CNN!?!?””

“I’m thrilled to be joining Roy Wood Jr. and Amber Ruffin as Have I Got News For You‘s DEI hire,” said Black. “I’m looking forward to spreading as much disinformation as possible on America’s most trusted news network – my main focus has been, and will continue to be, pleasing my handlers in the Kremlin.”

Produced by Hat Trick Productions since 1990, Have I Got News for You is an institution in Britain and now it’s invading America. This comedy panel series delivers comic observations, from the satirical to the surreal, through the lens of a news quiz show.

“Smart and entertaining programming has long been the guiding principle for CNN Originals and this dynamic trio of Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black are just that and more.” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “We are betting audiences will welcome the opportunity to laugh and find humor in this year of the unrelenting news cycle.”

“With Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black joining Roy Wood Jr., our A team is complete,” said Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville. “We can’t wait to see what they will say about the news this fall. CNN on Saturday night will be the place to be.”

Amber Ruffin is an Emmy® and Tony® nominated writer, comedian, host, and performer who has become one of the most prominent and celebrated voices in late night television. Ruffin made history as the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the United States, joining the writing staff of NBC’s iconic Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2014. Her quick wit, boundless energy, and incisive social commentary quickly made her a breakout star, leading to regular on-air appearances and the creation of her own segment, “Amber Says What.” Most recently, Amber penned the revised book for Broadway’s current revival of The Wiz. This is Amber’s second recent foray into Broadway, having received a Tony Award nomination just last year for co-writing the book of the musical Some Like It Hot, based on the classic film. As the host of her own eponymous late-night program on Peacock, The Amber Ruffin Show, she has carved out a unique space for herself as a sharp-witted satirist and dynamic on-camera personality. Ruffin got her start in the world of improv, performing with acclaimed troupes in Chicago and Amsterdam before transitioning to writing and on-camera work. Her ability to find humor in the everyday and challenge societal norms with a biting, incisive style has earned her widespread acclaim, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. She is also currently the host—alongside her sister Lacey Lamar—of The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show!, a weekly podcast produced by iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. This hugely entertaining show pits the sisters against each other as they discuss life, pop culture and more while inviting exciting guests and games into their sibling rivalry. The sisters—who have also written two books together—are New York Times best-selling authors. In addition to her work on Late Night, the Omaha, Nebraska native has showcased her writing skills for shows like Detroiters, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Drunk History, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Tonys. Known for her infectious positivity and boundary-pushing comedy, Amber Ruffin continues to blaze a trail for diverse representation in the entertainment industry and has cemented her presence as one of the most vital and groundbreaking comedic forces in the entertainment industry today.

Michael Ian Black is an actor, writer, and comedian who began his career with the legendary sketch comedy troupe, The State. He then went on to co-create several television shows, including Viva Variety, Stella, and Michael & Michael Have Issues. For four years, he played Phil Stubbs on NBC’s Ed, and has starred on many shows including Another Period, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and the Wet Hot American Summer franchise. He has appeared in many films including This is 40, Sextuplets, The Baxter, and Linoleum. Black has written several screenplays, including Wedding Daze, starring Jason Biggs and Isla Fisher, which he directed, and Run, Fat Boy, Run starring Simon Pegg. Black has authored many books including My Custom Van (and 50 Mind-Blowing Essays That Will Blow Your Mind All Over Your Face), You’re Not Doing It Right, and his most recent A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. He is also the author of several award-winning books for children, including A Pig Parade Is A Terrible Idea, Chicken Cheeks, the I’m… series, and his satirical book, A Child’s First Book of Trump. Additionally, Black has hosted several game shows including Trust Me I’m A Game Show Host (with DL Hughley), and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo on National Geographic. On the podcast front, Black co-created and hosted How To Be Amazing, Topics (with Michael Showalter), and Mike and Tom Eat Snacks (with Tom Cavanagh). His current podcast project is called Obscure, in which he picks a work of classic literature, reads it aloud, and comments on it as he goes. Finally, Black is an accomplished stand-up comedian who has released several albums and specials. He regularly tours the United States.

Executive Producers for the American version of Have I Got News For You are Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman.

Have I Got News For You will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, September 14. Episodes will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, September 15 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

