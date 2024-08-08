Roy Wood Jr. to Host “Have I Got News For You,” Premiering Saturday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN

NEW YORK – (August 8, 2024) – Acclaimed comedian and Emmy® Award nominee Roy Wood Jr. will host Have I Got News For You, the much-anticipated American version of the long-running BBC comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will premiere Saturday, September 14 at 9pm ET on CNN. Have I Got News For You will regularly air Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the following day.

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” said Wood Jr. “It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

Produced by Hat Trick Productions since 1990, Have I Got News for You is an institution in Britain and now it’s invading America. This comedy panel series delivers comic observations, from the satirical to the surreal, through the lens of a news quiz show that tests the knowledge of rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians. Always relevant and topical, Have I Got News for You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Wood Jr. and two dynamic team captains to be announced soon.

Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer, and WGA nominated writer. He served for eight years as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning The Daily Show (2015-2023). In 2023, Wood guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017. Wood will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming AppleTV comedy Outcome and recently partnered with Crown Publishing to pen a memoir, The Man of Many Fathers, which will be released in 2025. Wood most recently was seen alongside Jon Hamm in Paramount Pictures’ Confess, Fletch (2022) and has guest appearances in Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Executive Producers for the American version of Have I Got News For You are Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman.

Have I Got News For You will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, September 14. Episodes will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, September 15 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

