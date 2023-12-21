Ring in 2024 with CNN International

Special live coverage of New Year’s Eve festivities around the world begins at 7:45am ET on December 31

on CNN International and streaming on CNN Max in the US

TRAILER

From Tokyo to Times Square, CNN International will showcase New Year’s Eve celebrations all over the world with more than 12 hours of special live coverage starting at 7:45am ET on Sunday, December 31. Featuring interviews and live appearances by world-renowned musicians, athletes, chefs and award-winning actors and directors, “New Year’s Eve Live” will be an exciting destination for viewers around the globe as they count down to midnight.

Kicking off with the spectacular fireworks display in Sydney Harbor, “New Year’s Eve Live” will feature CNN reporters covering festivities in more than a dozen locations across the globe including Angus Watson in Sydney; Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo; Marc Stewart in Seoul; Will Ripley in Bangkok; Kristie Lu Stout in Hong Kong; Becky Anderson from Abu Dhabi; Elliott Gotkine from Tel Aviv; Larry Madowo from Abuja; Scott McLean from Tbilisi; Elinda Labropoulou from Athens; Melissa Bell from Paris; CNN Portugal’s Maria João Rosa from Madeira; Anna Stewart and Max Foster from London; Julia Jones from Rio de Janeiro; and Richard Quest and Brynn Gingras from New York.

CNN’s special coverage will broadcast live from Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Hong Kong, London and New York with Paula Newton anchoring from 7:45-9am ET in Atlanta; Kristie Lu Stout from 9am-12pm ET live from Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, where she will be joined on set by Michelin-starred Australian chef Shane Osborn for a look at food and health trends as well as sustainability in the new year; John Vause will anchor from 12-2pm ET in Atlanta; Becky Anderson will anchor from 2-4pm ET live from Abu Dhabi; and at 4pm ET Lynda Kinkade will pick up from Atlanta and be joined by Max Foster in London and later by Richard Quest from Times Square in New York, before handing over to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” at 8pm ET.

In addition, “New Year’s Eve Live” will feature special performances and interviews and with some of the world’s biggest names across music, sport and the arts, including Emmy Award-winning actress Amanda Seyfried; famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his daughter, Virginia; stars of the Broadway musical Gutenberg! The Musical! Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad; veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor; stars of HBO’s Gilded Age Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski; J-pop star Hikaru Utada; Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou; Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves; Malaysian stand-up comedian Nigel Ng; Paris in Love star Paris Hilton; South Korean director Park Chan-wook; acclaimed actor Sam Neill; Academy Award-winning director and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; NFL kicker Younghoe Koo; Formula One race car driver Zhou Guanyu; musical performances by the Royal Opera House Chorus and Songs for Ukraine Chorus and more.

CNN International’s “New Year’s Eve Live” will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. CNN Max will air CNN International’s New Year’s Eve celebrations from 8am-8pm ET ahead of “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” from New York’s Times Square beginning at 8pm ET.