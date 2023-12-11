CNN
December 11th, 2023

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ring in 2024 Live From Times Square, Sunday, December 31 at 8pm ET

SARA SIDNER AND CARI CHAMPION CELEBRATE FROM AUSTIN, TX AT 12:30AM ET

New York, NY – (December 11, 2023) – Anderson and Andy are back for their seventh year as co-hosts of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” which airs Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8pm ET. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the celebration at 12:30 am ET to count down as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. 

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” said Cooper. Andy Cohen, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.” 

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will ring in 2024, along with CNN correspondents reporting from celebrations across the country. Richard Quest will report from the crowds of Times Square, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Boris Sanchez from Miami, Florida. 

The show will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowan Yang & Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year. 

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. 

##

