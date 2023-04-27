CNN to Air Special Live Coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will lead CNN’s special live coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 5am ET outside Buckingham Palace with analysis and reporting from CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Max Foster.

CNN anchors Richard Quest and Julia Chatterley will contribute to CNN’s coverage from the network’s London studio alongside CNN Royal Historian Kate Williams, CNN Royal Commentators Emily Nash, Sally Bedell Smith and CNN Contributor Trisha Goddard. They will provide expert analysis and share their unique perspectives on the historic coronation.

CNN reporters will be positioned along the coronation procession route including Bianca Nobilo outside Westminster Abbey, Salma Abdelaziz and Matthew Chance, who will report live from the crowds gathered along the Mall, and Anna Stewart. CNN reporters will also provide perspective from Commonwealth countries including India, Australia and Kenya.

CNN International will broadcast early coverage of the coronation starting at 1am ET with anchor Isa Soares outside Buckingham Palace and live updates from Nada Bashir, Christina Macfarlane, and Anna Stewart in London.

CNN will preview the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a new episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, April 30 at 8pm ET. Reported by CNN’s Erica Hill, “The Reign Begins: Charles and Camilla” will feature interviews with the foremost experts on the British Royal Family and many close to the Windsors as they reflect on the past, present, and future of these new sovereigns.

CNN Digital will provide users with comprehensive coverage in the days leading up to the coronation including an immersive interactive on King Charles III and the new royal line of succession, photo galleries, explainers, a special coronation edition of the Royal News newsletter, and live updates on coronation day.

The Coronation of King Charles III airs Saturday, May 6 from 5am ET – 12pm ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

CNN’s coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, from 5am – 10am ET / 10am – 3pm BST so users around the world can watch online. The stream will be available on CNN.com and via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNN apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

