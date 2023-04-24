The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Previews the Coronation of King Charles III in “The Reign Begins: Charles & Camilla” with CNN’s Erica Hill

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, APRIL 30 AT 8PM ET

Promo: https://youtu.be/RvALkVQ1_S4

NEW YORK, NY – (April 24, 2022) – CNN’s new Sunday primetime series, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, previews the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, with reporting from CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill. Featuring interviews with the foremost experts on the Royal Family and many close to the Windsors, Hill examines the past, present, and future of these new sovereigns. “The Reign Begins: Charles and Camilla” premieres Sunday, April 30 at 8pm ET.

Hill travels to England to assemble a group of British scholars and journalists including Kehinde Andrews, Helen Carr, Sarah Hewson, Robert Lacey, Bidisha Mamata, Jack Royston, Camilla Tominey and Kate Williams to debate what the monarchy means in 2023, what its new king and queen stand for, and whether this royal institution may be in jeopardy.

“Questions about the monarchy and its past have been amplified since the death of Queen Elizabeth,” said Hill. “How King Charles chooses to address them will likely define his reign – and the institution’s future.”

Former staffers to the royal family, including Press Secretaries to Queen Elizabeth Ailsa Anderson and Charles Anson and Communications Secretary to then Prince Charles Kristina Kyriacou, examine the legacy of King Charles III, from his rebellious youth, to his tumultuous first marriage to Princess Diana, and how his defiant nature is reflected in his son, Prince Harry. Together, they consider Camilla’s complicated path to the throne and her rising level of influence. And they question whether a new generation of British citizenry will continue to support the pomp and pageantry of the crown.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday at 8pm ET and will simulcast on CNNI. “The Reign Begins: Charles and Camilla” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, May 1 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Erica Hill Press Contact

Alex.Manasseri@warnermedia.com