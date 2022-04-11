CNN+ Launches on the Roku Platform Today

APP ARRIVES ON AMERICA’S NUMBER ONE TV STREAMING PLATFORM

New York, NY – April 11, 2022 – CNN+, the subscription streaming service from CNN, will launch today in the United States on the RokuⒸ platform, America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed (Oct 2021, Hypothesis Group), the two companies announced this morning. Roku users will be able to download the all-new CNN app through the Roku channel store, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN and a robust on-demand offering. Starting today, Roku users can now access the robust content offering available on CNN+. CNN+ features 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of award-winning programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. Additionally, the streamer’s Interview Club feature available on desktop, mobile and tablets, houses a thriving community that enables subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story. The full schedule of live, daily and weekly series available on the service this month is available here. CNN+ is available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial via the Roku channel store. For updates and more information about CNN+ visit CNNPlus.com.

###

