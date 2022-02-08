Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Host New Show on CNN+

CNN’s chief medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, will host Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut this spring. The show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available in 2022.

On Masters in Medicine, Gupta, will deliver a mini-med school experience while taking viewers on a wondrous tour of the human body. Each episode will also feature lifesaving lessons to help viewers optimize their own health.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to merge my roles in medicine and media to provide interactive and engaging mini medical classes,” said Gupta. “Using the remarkable resources of CNN+ and relationships with the nation’s best medical teachers, our audience will have remarkable access to the world of medicine and a greater understanding of how their bodies function, and what to do when something goes wrong. Every episode will leave our audience amazed, full of knowledge and armed with the skills to save a life.”

“For more than 20 years, Sanjay has been a constant in the lives of CNN audiences, providing his medical expertise, ground-breaking reporting and a one-of-a-kind bedside manner,” said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP and Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+, “Masters in Medicine will provide CNN+ subscribers with an essential show that will inform and empower them and put them on a path to a healthier life.”

Gupta is the multiple Emmy®-award winning chief medical correspondent for CNN and host of the CNN podcast Chasing Life. He plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Since 2001, Gupta has covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world. On March 9, 2020, Gupta penned an op-ed announcing the network would refer to the coronavirus outbreak as a “pandemic,” ahead of both WHO and CDC. Throughout 2020 into 2021, Gupta reaffirmed his role as a trusted expert to viewers worldwide on differentiating between facts and fiction surrounding Covid-19 and the pandemic.

More information about Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come. CNN+ talent announcements made to date can be found on the CNN Press Room.

