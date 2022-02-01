Don Lemon to Host New Talk Show on CNN+

CNN anchor Don Lemon will host a new weekly talk show, The Don Lemon Show, on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut this spring. The weekly talk show with a studio audience will contribute to CNN+’s robust slate of original, live programming.

Make your voice heard with The Don Lemon Show, a brand new format for the news veteran. There are no limits to the conversation as Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week.

“I’ve been enamored by talk shows since I was a child. I’d hide the remote and made my siblings watch Johnny Carson. I wanted to be him,” said Lemon. “And then I discovered Phil Donahue and it all clicked. ‘Caller, you’re on the air.’ A talk show centered around news, current events and everyday provocative topics – I watched every single day! Same with Oprah. Time now for this generation’s version of that great tradition. This is my opportunity to dig deeply into the topics I’m passionate about and not limited to the news of the day.”

Don Lemon also anchors Don Lemon Tonight on CNN airing weeknights at 10pm and serves as a correspondent across CNN’s U.S. programming. Based out of the network’s New York bureau, Lemon joined CNN in September 2006. He is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism and host of the CNN Audio podcast Silence is not an Option. Lemon has served as moderator for CNN’s political town halls, co-moderated the first 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate and co-hosted CNN’s Color of Covid special that addressed the pandemic’s impact on communities of color.

More information about The Don Lemon Show, how you can apply to be in the studio audience, and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come. CNN+ talent announcements made to date can be found on the CNN Press Room.

###

CNN+ Press Contact:

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com

Don Lemon Press Contact:

Christal.Jones@warnermedia.com