Jake Tapper to Host New Show on CNN+

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will expand and grow his anchoring duties from CNN TV and host a new show, Jake Tapper’s Book Club, on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut this spring. The new weekly show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and will be available at launch.

On Book Club, viewers can read between the lines with Tapper as he interviews newsmaking authors and a few of his favorite writers. Each week, viewers will learn about the stories behind bestselling books and add more to their reading lists along the way.

“My lifelong love of books is no secret, and I am grateful for the opportunity to sit down with some of my all-time favorite authors on CNN+,” Tapper said. “This show is designed for book lovers, and I am hopeful that by highlighting authors from all walks of life, we can illuminate the magic in the stories they tell for audiences everywhere.”

Tapper currently anchors a two-hour weekday program, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and co-anchors CNN’s Sunday morning show, State of the Union. He is also the lead anchor for CNN for Washington, D.C. events.

Tapper has authored five books, three of which debuted on the New York Times best seller list, including his novel “The Hellfire Club,” published in 2018, its sequel, “The Devil May Dance,” published in 2021, and “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor,” published in 2012. He was also one of the executive producers of the critically acclaimed film version of “The Outpost,” directed by Rod Lurie and released in 2020.

Tapper has been a widely-respected reporter in the nation’s capital for more than 20 years. His reporting on the 2016 election has been recognized with a number of awards, including a 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism, the Los Angeles Press Club’s Presidents Award for Impact on Media, the John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and The Canadian Journalism Foundation’s Tribute to Exemplary Journalism.

More information about Jake Tapper’s Book Club and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come. CNN+ talent announcements made to date can be found on the CNN Press Room.

###

CNN+ Press Contact:

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com

Jake Tapper Press Contact:

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com