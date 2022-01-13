Poppy Harlow to Host New CNN+ Series Boss Files

CNN Newsroom anchor Poppy Harlow will host a new series, Boss Files, on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut this spring. Expanding on her successful podcast, Boss Files will focus on the biggest names in business and the stories behind their path to success.

What does it take to be the boss? Harlow will get the answers in this eight-episode series. Sit in on intimate conversations and confessions from today’s most influential leaders and learn how personal and professional struggles helped them get to where they are now.

Harlow has a long history interviewing the world’s top business leaders and CEOs for CNN’s platforms including Warren Buffett, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Jay-Z, CZI co-founder and co-CEO Dr. Priscilla Chan, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation Wes Moore, among others. She has also interviewed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and moderated two CNN Presidential Town Halls.

She has been nominated for multiple Emmy® awards throughout her career and her reporting has won numerous industry awards, including the Gracie Award for Best online investigative feature on financial fraud, and SABEW’s Best in Business award for online video.

More information about Harlow’s series and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come. CNN+ announces made to date can be found on the CNN Press Room.

