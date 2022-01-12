CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut this spring , announced today three new weekday shows that will be available at launch as part of the service’s slate of original, live programming that will be exclusive to the platform.

5 Things, CNN’s most successful newsletter and podcast, will expand to a daily morning show on CNN+. Each morning, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan will count down the five stories you need to know to start your day. Grab a coffee and count down the top five essential stories of the morning with Bolduan in this new and engaging show.

The Big Picture will offer subscribers an in-depth contextual look at the most important and interesting story of the day. Hosted by CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner, the program will zoom out and focus on the broader scope of today’s top news story and how various pieces of the puzzle connect. This weekday live show will feature deep-dive conversations and reporting from CNN’s reporters, correspondents, anchors and expert guests around a single topic. Sidner joins CNN+ as a host after decades as a critically acclaimed senior national and international correspondent, having been based in Los Angeles, Jerusalem, Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. Recently, Sidner led the network’s coverage in Minneapolis of the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Additionally, CNN’s Go There will move over to CNN+ and be available exclusively on the service. Go There will be hosted by CNN’s domestic and international correspondents around the world, live from the field. They will take viewers to the frontlines of breaking news in every corner of the planet. It will be a live, all-access pass to the most essential and visual news stories of the day. Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, Go There’s award-winning reporting has been recognized across the industry and still holds the title of the most watched news video on Facebook with the live reporting from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

More information about 5 Things, The Big Picture, Go There and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come.