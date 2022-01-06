Alison Roman Comes to CNN+

NEW CNN ORIGINAL SERIES TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON CNN+

Renowned cook, writer and author Alison Roman is coming to CNN+ as a host of a brand new, highly opinionated and never finicky, cooking show for CNN Original Series.

Every recipe from Roman’s repertoire has a personal story – some joyful, some embarrassing – and in any case, incredibly relatable. Episodes feature Roman both in and out of the kitchen. She will teach recipes at the stove and venture out into the world to learn about the ingredients, the people, and the story behind the dish.

“I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with CNN+ on this project. I’ve been dreaming about bringing a new sort of cooking and food show to life for years and I can’t think of any place better to make it a reality,” said Roman. “Lydia and the whole team at ZPZ have been heroes of mine for so long, I am truly beyond excited to collaborate with them.”

Roman is a New York-based cook, writer, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Nothing Fancy as well as Dining In. She also produces her own cooking YouTube series, Home Movies, alongside writing a popular newsletter, a newsletter. Previously, she was a columnist for NYT Cooking and editor at Bon Appetit magazine where she developed recipes and wrote about food and cooking. Before joining the editorial world, she worked as a pastry chef at places such as Quince in San Francisco and Momofuku Milk Bar in New York. Originally from Los Angeles, she is now proudly New York-based.

“Alison’s unique style and tone make her a perfect addition to our CNN + line-up,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development for CNN Original Series and Films at CNN Worldwide. “From vinegar chicken to shallot pasta – we are thrilled that Alison will share the stories behind her signature recipes with the subscribers of CNN+.”

The show will debut exclusively on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to launch in spring 2022 and will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, on demand programming from the award-winning and critically acclaimed group at CNN Original Series and will be available later in 2022.

Executive Producers are Alison Roman with Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins of Zero Point Zero Production. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.

More information about Roman’s CNN+ show and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come.

