Anderson Cooper to Host Two Shows on CNN+

PARENTAL GUIDANCE AND FULL CIRCLE WILL BOTH DEBUT ON CNN+ AT LAUNCH

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will host a new show, Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut in Q1 2022, in addition to his current streaming show Anderson Cooper Full Circle, which will move over to the new platform.

Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will air weekly on CNN+ as Cooper consults experts on how to navigate life as a working father and confront everyday parenting challenges from sleep schedules to screen time. Cooper will learn alongside the audience, taking questions to the experts for their advice. The show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch.

Additionally, Cooper’s twice-weekly digital show Anderson Cooper Full Circle will move to CNN+’s live programming schedule. Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, and highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Anderson also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fans.

More information about Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, Anderson Cooper Full Circle and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come.

CNN+ PRESS CONTACT

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com

ANDERSON COOPER PRESS CONTACT

Shimrit.Sheetrit@CNN.com