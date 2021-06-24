How to Watch the Premiere of LADY BOSS: The Jackie Collins Story on CNN — Sunday, JUNE 27 at 9:00PM ET and PT

The Laura Fairrie-Directed Film Explores the Life of the Writer and Icon Whose ‘Girls Can Do Anything’ Motto Was Aspirational for Both Fans and the Author Alike

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/X0zPW9sDx98

#LadyBossFilm

Fresh off of its critically-acclaimed and audience-acclaimed world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Festival, LADY BOSS: The Jackie Collins Story, will now premiere for television with CNN Films on Sunday, June 27, at 9:00pm ET and PT on CNN.

This broadcast premiere will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The film will also be available beginning Monday, June 28, on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps. The film will broadcast on CNN en Espanol in the fall.

Directed by Laura Fairrie and produced by John Battsek and Lizzie Gillett, LADY BOSS is a Passion Pictures production for AGC Studios, CNN Films, and BBC Arts, in association with Ventureland.

More than half a billion copies of Collins’ 32 novels have sold in more than 40 countries; eight of her books were produced as popular movies. Her novels including Chances (1981), Hollywood Wives (1983), and The Santangelos (2015) continue to delight readers around the world, creating community among her fans, and generating debate among others over her self-styled brand of feminism.

About CNN Films

