CNN FlashDoc “Behind the Bob: Vogue’s Anna Wintour” Now Streaming on CNN App

BROADCAST PREMIERE ON SUNDAY, MAY 3 AT 8PM ET/PT

Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmZ6dTKmJug

NEW YORK, NY – (April 29, 2026) – CNN today announced the premiere of its latest CNN FlashDoc, Behind the Bob: Vogue’s Anna Wintour, a revealing portrait of the most influential figure in fashion. The documentary special is now streaming at CNN.com/Watch and on the CNN app for streaming subscribers and will air Sunday, May 3 at 8pm ET on CNN, just one night before the iconic Met Gala.

Behind the Bob explores Wintour’s decades-long reign as a defining force in global fashion and media. From her early years shaped by London’s 1960s fashion revolution to her transformation of Vogue into a powerful cultural institution, the hour examines how Wintour became both a gatekeeper of taste and a driver of mainstream appeal.

As fashion’s biggest night approaches, Behind the Bob highlights Wintour’s pivotal role in elevating the Met Gala from a traditional society fundraiser into one of the most widely watched cultural events in the world. The hour features insights from designers and industry insiders close to Wintour including Isaac Mizrahi, Melitta Baumeister, and journalist Michael Grynbaum, and her former Vogue colleagues Tonne Goodman, Sally Singer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and William Norwich. Behind the Bob is a nuanced portrait of Wintour’s legacy, weighing her visionary leadership against the criticisms and controversies that have followed her career.

The CNN FlashDocs unit delivers sharp, in-the-moment storytelling on the issues shaping culture and conversation today. Previous FlashDocs include Emmy®-nominated Blindsided on the true story that inspired the film The Blind Side based on Michael Oher, and Emmy®-nominated Taking On Taylor Swift examining the copyright lawsuit brought against Swift for her song “Shake It Off.” The full CNN FlashDocs library is available to stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Behind the Bob is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

Behind the Bob will be available on demand beginning Wednesday, April 29 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com/Watch and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, May 3.

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About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 50 multi-part documentary series and 70 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 120 awards and 450 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain and Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not directed by Emmy® winner Marina Zenovich; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; the Oscar®, BAFTA, PGA, and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, Navalny directed by Daniel Roher; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

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