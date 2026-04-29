April Drives CNN’s Best Primetime Performance in Two Years; Double-Digit YOY Growth Across Platforms

Momentum Drives Digital Subscriber and Video Engagement Growth

NEW YORK, NY – (April 29, 2026) – In April, multiplatform audiences turned to CNN for global news, live coverage and original programming driving another month of strong audience growth and engagement across TV, digital and streaming platforms.

CNN continues to be one of the most-watched networks in all of cable, ranking as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ (#4) for 16 consecutive months and in the top 10 among P25-54 (#6) for 4 consecutive months. In addition, CNN ranked in the top 5 in M-F Prime among P2+ (#4) for 6 consecutive months and in the top 10 among P25-54 (#7) for 4 consecutive months. CNN also ranked in the top 5 in M-Su Prime among P2+ (#5) for 3 consecutive months and in the top 10 among P25-54 (#9) for 4 consecutive months.

CNN’s primetime lineup saw its best M-Su performance among P2+ since the Democratic National Convention in August 2024. A similar trend applies to M-F Prime, where CNN saw its best performance among P2+ since September 2024 during the U.S. Presidential Election cycle.

In total day viewership, CNN delivered its best April among P2+ since 2021 and among P25-54 since 2023.

Compared to April 2025, CNN posted double-digit year-over-year growth across dayparts and demos. Total Day audience was up +36% among P25-54 (69k to 94k) and up +46% among P2+ (415k to 607k). CNN secured 996k total viewers in M-F Prime, a +71% increase (vs. 583k), and saw a +48% increase among P25-54 (122k to 181k). M-Su Prime viewership was up +56% among P25-54 (103k to 161k) and up +71% among P2+ (544k to 929k).

Building on television gains, CNN also continued to add digital subscribers in April, highlighting the strength of a diversified multiplatform content strategy. With sustained audience demand for distinct analysis and regular updates on breaking news, daily intentional video starts rose nearly 10% year over year, with mobile and connected TV audiences driving particularly increased engagement. In-depth reporting continued to capture attention, with audiences spending more time with the investigation into misconduct allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell than any other article, highlighting the strength of CNN’s enterprise journalism.

Special live events such as NASA’s Artemis II Mission helped draw substantial audiences across platforms, with live coverage of the mission launch on digital platforms delivering one of the top five highest days for qualified viewers since the launch of the All Access subscription. CNN’s special coverage of the launch on television (Wed, 4/1/26; 5p-7p) ranked #2 in all of cable among both P2+ (1.685m) and P25-54 (334k). CNN’s coverage peaked at takeoff in the 6:30pm quarter-hour, delivering more than 2.7m among P2+. For Total Day among P2+, CNN’s special coverage of the landing (Fri, 4/10/26; 7p-11:30p) was CNN’s second highest day of the year behind only the launch of US-Israeli strikes on Iran (2/28/26, 960k). With comprehensive coverage of NASA’s Artemis II landing, as well, CNN saw a multiplatform worldwide reach of 27.51 mm.

Expanding on CNN’s core news storytelling, Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever premiered as part of CNN Originals’ 2026 programming slate with a multiplatform worldwide reach of 3.44mm. The new series emerged as the month’s top-performing series among subscribers, with its premiere episode leading in both viewers and hours watched on digital platforms.

CNN uniquely offers a topical entertainment programming block featuring Have I Got News For You, which attracted the series’ largest television audience to date for Season 4 (Sat, 1/31 – 3/28/26; 9p-10p). This season claims the show’s top 3 episodes on record among P25-54 and the top 7 episodes among P2+. The season averaged 1.060m among P2+, up +246% from the Prior 4 Saturdays, and up +65% from season 3. It also saw 172k viewers among P25-54, up +320% from the Prior 4, +47% from its lead-in, and +153% from the prior season (3).

CNN’s breaking news coverage of the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting and aftermath (Saturday, 4/25; 8p-11:30p) delivered 2.063 million total viewers, ranking #2 in all of cable. Among P25-54, CNN delivered 383k, #3 in all of cable. CNN’s coverage peaked in the 10:30p quarter-hour when President Trump spoke, with 2.583 million total viewers and 539k P25-54. This was CNN’s best Saturday or Sunday performance in the time period among P2+ since the Trump assassination attempt (7/13/24) and among P25-54 since the U.S. and Israel strike on Iran nuclear facilities (6/21/25). CNN had two of the top 5 telecasts in all of cable among P2+ (#3 & #4, CNN Special Coverage at 10p and 9p). Audiences also came to CNN’s digital properties for first-hand coverage of the events that unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with Saturday, April 25 ranking in the top 10 days of the year for live video starts and Sunday, April 26 reaching the top 10 for intentional video starts.

Year to date, CNN Podcasts have 41m downloads and streams.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company Big Data + Panel data as of Sep-25. Panel Only prior to Sep-25. Based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home Viewing. P2+ & P25-54 Average Audience (000s). Nielsen Month of April: 3/30/26 – 4/26/26. Adult Swim and Nick-at-Nite Excluded from Total Day All of Cable Due to Only Airing in Prime Hours.

HIGNFY Source: The Nielsen Company. Seasons 3-4 Based on Big Data+ Panel. Seasons 1-2 based on Panel Only. Live+7, blended with most current, including Out of Home Viewing. P2+ & P25-54 Average Audience (000s). Due to breaking news, multiple episodes were pre-empted. These claims only include non-preempted episodes that aired at 9p.

Breaking News (Artemis II & WHCD) Source: The Nielsen Company Big Data + Panel. Based on Live + Same Day, including Out of Home Viewing. P2+ & P25-54 Average Audience (000s).

Digital Source: Adobe Analytics

Podcast Source: Megaphone