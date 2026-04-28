Rachel Siegel Joins CNN Business as Reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — APRIL 28, 2026 — CNN announced today that reporter Rachel Siegel will join the network’s Washington, D.C., bureau as a reporter for CNN Business. Siegel will cover economic policy and how it’s shaping American life, breaking news on big developments and deciphering policy decisions.

Siegel joins CNN after nearly nine years at The Washington Post. Most recently, she covered the U.S. housing market, delving into the ways housing offers a lens into peoples’ experience of the economy. Siegel also covered the Federal Reserve as its leaders tried to wrestle inflation under control, even against the threat of a recession. Since the pandemic, she was a lead reporter for the economics team and helped readers understand how campaign platforms and Washington policymaking can show up in daily life. When not reporting, Siegel worked on various mental health initiatives at The Post.

Previously, Siegel was a breaking news writer covering business and financial news. She also reported on the Montgomery County Council in suburban Maryland. Before joining the Post in June 2017, Siegel contributed to The Marshall Project and The Dallas Morning News.

She graduated from Yale University, where she served on the college newspaper and studied American history. Siegel lives in Washington, D.C., grew up in Dallas, Texas, and has a gigantic dog.

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