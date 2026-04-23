CNN’s Lisa Respers France Promoted To Senior Entertainment Reporter

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 23, 2026 – CNN has promoted Lisa Respers France to Senior Entertainment Reporter, the network announced today.

France’s reporting spans entertainment and culture across CNN’s platforms, with a focus on the ways popular culture reflects and informs broader societal conversations. Known for her ability to identify where news and culture meaningfully intersect, she brings a distinctive lens and strong editorial instincts to her coverage, consistently translating cultural moments into engaging, accessible storytelling for audiences.

She contributed insights to CNN’s 2023 FlashDocs Taking on Taylor Swift, underscoring her ability to contextualize high-impact cultural phenomena in real time. France also previously hosted CNN’s “Lisa’s Desk” franchise created the “Pop Life Chronicles” newsletter, and co-hosted the CNN podcast “Lisa, Sandra and Kristin Go to the Movies,” which ran in 2019.

Before joining CNN, she held reporting roles at the Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun and served as editor for St. John’s University’s magazine in Jamaica, New York. Her short fiction has been published in the anthologies Baltimore Noir and A Hell of a Woman.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

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