CNN to bring its Global Perspectives events series to Bangkok

Conversations to be led by CNN journalists including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Richard Quest and Kristie Lu Stout



CNN will hold the inaugural Asia chapter of its Global Perspectives events franchise in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 October 2026, reinforcing the network’s commitment to convene global leaders and fostering dialogue on the critical issues shaping international business, policy and economic development.

CNN will bring together dignitaries, visionaries, political and business leaders for Global Perspectives: In Bangkok, to explore big ideas, bold leadership and the dynamic economies at the forefront of global transformation. On-stage conversations will be led by CNN’s esteemed anchors and correspondents, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Richard Quest, Kristie Lu Stout, Will Ripley and Hanako Montgomery, with editorial content and news-making interviews from the event featured across CNN platforms.

Expanding the Global Perspectives series with this Bangkok edition underscores CNN’s long-standing engagement in Asia. As a historic economic and cultural crossroads, Bangkok sits at the intersection of global economic dynamism, regional influence and vibrant cultural energy. The event will take place as global leaders, investors and policymakers gather in the city for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, creating an exclusive platform for CNN to examine a world in transition and the forces reshaping power and influence.

Ellana Lee, Group SVP, GM APAC, & Global Head of Productions at CNN, said: “Global Perspectives: In Bangkok will reflect CNN’s deep commitment to Asia and will aim to foster conversations that matter most on the global stage. At a time of rapid transformation, this event will bring together influential voices to examine the ideas, opportunities and challenges shaping the region and the world.”

James Hunt, SVP, Head of Client Solutions & Business Lead, Global Perspectives, CNN International Commercial said: “Global Perspectives provides a unique platform for leaders and partners to engage in meaningful dialogue and connect with the forces driving global change. Hosting the event in Bangkok creates new opportunities for brand partners and sponsors to be associated with important conversations about collaboration, insight and impact at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Expanding its events franchise by holding Global Perspectives: In Bangkok builds on CNN’s long-standing presence in Asia which includes a network of bureaus and correspondents across Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok, Taiwan, Seoul, Tokyo, New Delhi and Islamabad.

Global Perspectives is an invitation-only gathering for international decision-makers and influential leaders from across industries, including technology, finance, investment, trade, geopolitics, healthcare, media, entertainment and more. The event will be attended by heads of state, regional and global leaders, and participants can expect to form meaningful connections that will last well beyond the event itself. Global Perspectives will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

Further details on speakers and programming will be announced in due course. People interested in attending Global Perspectives: In Bangkok can register their interest at: https://cnnicevents.cnn.com/gpbangkok/prl

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