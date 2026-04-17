“The Best of Larry King Live” Now Streaming in the CNN App

NEW YORK, NY – (April 17, 2026) – CNN today announced the launch of The Best of Larry King Live, a curated collection of unforgettable interviews drawn from the CNN archives, now streaming exclusively at CNN.com/Watch or on the CNN app for CNN’s streaming subscribers. Beginning today, viewers can revisit some of the most compelling conversations ever broadcast, with new episodes releasing every Friday through June 19.

A cornerstone of CNN’s legacy, Larry King Live aired on the network for 25 years and became one of the most iconic and influential interview programs in television history. Today, those defining conversations return with 10 episodes debuting weekly in thematic batches including Hollywood legends, political powerhouses, musical icons, comedy royalty, and more. Among the standout episodes featured in the collection are a rare Beatles reunion with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, headline-making interviews with Donald and Melania Trump and Barack Obama, and extraordinary conversations with cultural icons including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jerry Seinfeld.

“For decades, Larry King Live brought viewers face-to-face with the people shaping our world,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “This collection celebrates those unforgettable conversations, making them accessible to audiences in a new way.”

Known for his disarming, curiosity-driven style, Larry King created a uniquely intimate space on CNN where global leaders, cultural icons, and newsmakers shared candid, revealing conversations that shaped public discourse. The Best of Larry King Live invites both longtime fans and new audiences to rediscover these iconic moments preserved in the CNN archives that capture pivotal cultural milestones and continue to resonate today.

The Best of Larry King Live is available to stream beginning today at CNN.com/Watch and on CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Visit CNN.com/AllAccess for more information.

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About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV.. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, HBO Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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