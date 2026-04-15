Ari Shapiro Joins CNN as Contributor

Shapiro to Co-Host New Video Podcast Engagement Party Alongside Audie Cornish

WASHINGTON, D.C. – April 15, 2026 – Ari Shapiro has joined CNN as a contributor, the network announced today. Shapiro will bring his distinctive voice and signature wit to CNN’s on-air and digital programming, and will co-host a new video podcast titled Engagement Party alongside longtime colleague and friend, CNN Anchor and Analyst Audie Cornish.

On Engagement Party, Cornish and Shapiro will share the culture and ideas they’re engaging with – and why they’re obsessed. The show will take a savvy look at the moments and trends driving conversations online and beyond. Engagement Party will premiere on Friday, May 22 and will be available on CNN’s streaming service and wherever you get your podcasts.

Shapiro is an award-winning journalist who spent 25 years at NPR, including a decade as host of the evening news program All Things Considered and the podcast Consider This. Before becoming a host in 2015, he was NPR’s international correspondent based in London. Shapiro took on that role after four years as White House Correspondent during the Obama presidency. He also embedded with the presidential campaign of Republican Mitt Romney in 2012, and served as NPR’s Justice Correspondent for five years during the George W. Bush administration. Shapiro also hosted the reality competition The Mole on Netflix, and his debut memoir The Best Strangers in the World was an instant New York Times bestseller.

Shapiro has won three national Edward R. Murrow awards; one for a global series that connected the dots between climate change, migration, and far-right political leaders; another for his reporting on the life and death of Breonna Taylor; and the third for his coverage of the Trump Administration’s asylum policies on the US-Mexico border. He was named “Journalist of the Year” in 2023 by NLGJA, the association of LGBTQ+ journalists, and the Columbia Journalism Review honored him with a laurel for his investigation into disability benefits for injured American veterans. At age 25, Shapiro also won the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize for an investigation of methamphetamine use and HIV transmission. Shapiro holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV.. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, HBO Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts:

Alex.Manasseri@CNN.com

Mark.Duffy@CNN.com