Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports “Weed 8: Women and Weed”

NEW INSTALLMENT PREMIERES SUNDAY, APRIL 19 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (April 13, 2026) – CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta returns with a new installment of his duPont-Columbia Award winning and Emmy® nominated Weed series, this time examining a significant cultural moment: the rise of cannabis use among women. Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports Weed 8: Women and Weed premieres Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN. The hour will stream the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

In Weed 8: Women and Weed, Gupta travels to Oklahoma, where the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018 sparked a modern-day “green rush” in one of the country’s most traditionally conservative states. The hour explores how women are increasingly at the forefront of this movement as entrepreneurs, consumers and advocates, breaking what some call the “grass ceiling.” Women are now one of the fastest-growing segment of cannabis users in the United States and, for the first time, recently outpaced men.

“Over the past year, I’ve traveled across the country filming “Weed 8.” This latest chapter focuses on women and weed — a natural progression, and one that felt overdue,” said Dr. Gupta. “What I immediately learned was that cannabis has become a lifeline for countless women who feel unseen by conventional medicine. They are grandmothers trying to ease the side effects of cancer treatment, athletes managing endometriosis, teachers navigating the sleeplessness and mood swings of menopause. In the stories I gathered over the last year, I heard something profound: a quiet revolt against being ignored.

Gupta embeds with communities of “Cannamoms,” women who gather socially to consume cannabis, share experiences, and host educational events focused on wellness and responsible use. He also attends the annual Cowboy Cup, a celebration of cannabis culture in Oklahoma, to capture the scale and diversity of this evolving industry. Balancing personal stories with scientific inquiry, the hour features interviews with researchers studying the rise in cannabis use during pregnancy and its potential effects on brain development in young women, raising important questions about safety and stigma.

Weed 8: Women and Weed will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, April 19. The hour will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 20 to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Past Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports are available to stream on demand for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

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