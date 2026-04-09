Patrick Svitek Joins CNN as Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC – (April 9, 2026) – CNN has announced that veteran political reporter Patrick Svitek will join the network’s Washington, DC bureau. As a reporter on CNN’s politics team, Svitek’s coverage will focus on the critical 2026 midterm races, major political trends, and the 2028 presidential contest which is already beginning to take shape.

Svitek joins CNN from The Washington Post, where he was a member of its politics breaking news and campaigns teams. At the Post, Svitek covered the 2024 presidential election, the transition to Donald Trump’s second term, the 2026 midterms and the lead-up to the 2028 presidential election.

Prior to joining the Post, Svitek covered Texas politics for nearly a decade. He started out in the Houston Chronicle’s Austin bureau in July 2014 and joined the Texas Tribune in March 2015. He worked at the Tribune for nearly nine years, eventually becoming its primary political correspondent. In Texas, Svitek covered the state legislature, statewide leaders, and elections at every level. He crisscrossed Texas covering Senate races and other statewide contests and traveled to nearly a dozen other states covering the presidential campaigns of Rick Perry, Ted Cruz, Julián Castro, and Beto O’Rourke.

Svitek is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. He lives in Washington, DC, with his wife Camille, his son Preston, and their chihuahua Murphy.