CNN en Español Announces Launch of CNN América, a New Fast-Paced News Magazine Anchored by Rebeka Kelly

CNN en Español today announced the launch of CNN América, a dynamic news magazine broadcasting from Miami and designed for a modern, highly connected Hispanic audience across the United States and Latin America. CNN América will premiere Monday, April 13, airing weekdays from 8am to 11am ET.

Anchored by Mexican-British journalist Rebeka Kelly, the program delivers live reporting, incisive storytelling, expert analysis, and seamless digital integration—offering viewers accurate, timely information with the context needed to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

“With CNN América, we’re creating a space for meaningful conversations that reflect the realities of our communities,” said Kelly. “This show is about more than delivering the news—it’s about helping audiences understand how global and regional events connect to their everyday lives, with clarity, empathy, and depth.”

With a global perspective and strong regional relevance, CNN América goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories shaping everyday life. The program examines issues ranging from health, technology, and business to culture and international affairs, reflecting the experiences and priorities of today’s diverse Hispanic communities.

Kelly brings extensive experience across broadcast, digital media, and newsroom leadership. Before joining CNN earlier this year, she spent eight years at Telemundo Network, serving as a main anchor for both morning and evening newscasts and creating the successful digital interview series Sin Filtro. As a senior correspondent, she covered major global events, including the COVID‑19 pandemic, and secured high-profile exclusive interviews—most notably with Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. An Emmy Award winner, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Anáhuac University in Mexico.

More than a traditional newscast, CNN América expands the conversation through thoughtful, in-depth interviews that uncover the human motivations behind decisions, conflicts, and success. Kelly’s approach blends journalistic precision with emotional intelligence, helping audiences understand not only what is happening—but what it means for their lives.

Broadcast from CNN en Español’s Miami hub, CNN América underscores the network’s commitment to innovative storytelling and trusted journalism for Hispanic audiences in an evolving media landscape.