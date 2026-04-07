CNN BUSINESS PAIRS TOP LEADERS FOR CANDID CONVERSATIONS IN NEW STREAMING SERIES, THE 1 ON 1 WITH CNN

New episodes with Chef José Andrés, Chef Eric Ripert, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready, and Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail are available now

NEW YORK, NY – (April 7, 2026) – Today, CNN Business launched a brand-new series, The 1 on 1 with CNN, bringing together two top business leaders for a candid conversation about their career journeys, their companies, and the challenges shaping the business world. The first two episodes are available now on CNN’s streaming service.

Each installment brings together leaders with a connection—rivals, partners, novice-veteran, or founder-investor—revealing new information about their relationship and providing insightful takeaways for those watching. Expect personal career stories, bold business opinions, and hard-won insights on what it takes—and what it doesn’t—to lead successfully.

“The 1 on 1 lifts the curtain on the strategy, decision-making, and personalities of influential business leaders,” said Marie Beaudette, CNN’s Vice President, Business and Media. “These refreshingly direct conversations provide perspective on the many obstacles to success and illuminate how to overcome them.”

To kick off the series, two of the world’s most celebrated chefs sit down for an intimate conversation about friendship, leadership, and the experiences that shaped their lives. Eric Ripert and José Andrés reflect on decades of shared history, revealing how their philosophies—and priorities—have evolved both inside and outside the kitchen.

In the second episode, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready and Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail reflect on the scrappy early days of Venmo—from the brink of collapse to its transformative acquisition—while unpacking the high-stakes decisions, personal influences, and evolving realities of building a company in today’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Upcoming guests include Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, Sierra Cofounder and OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet. New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays, biweekly.

The 1 on 1 is now available on demand for CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. It is also available on YouTube.

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