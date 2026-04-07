CNN Worldwide Honored with 32 News & Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

NEW YORK – (April 7, 2026) – CNN Worldwide celebrates 32 nominations in the 47th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

CNN’s diverse nominations span breaking news – from our coverage of the LA wildfires and deadly Texas floods to reporting out of Gaza and Iran – and showcase CNN’s international enterprise reporting.

Also recognized are CNN Special Events and CNN Originals programming, with The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper earning 10 nominations including Outstanding Recorded News Program.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Jazz @ Lincoln Center on May 27th and May 28th in New York City.

The 2026 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:

Outstanding Live News Program

Anderson Cooper 360

The Lead with Jake Tapper

Outstanding Recorded News Program

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage

Deadly Texas Floods

LA Wildfires

Outstanding Emerging News Journalist

Hanako Montgomery

Outstanding Live News Special

Good Night, and Good Luck: Truth and Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

“LA Burning” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

“The United States vs. Harvard” with Omar Jimenez, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Technical Excellence: News

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage

CNN’s The Fourth in America

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Fred Pleitgen Reports from Inside Iran

Jeremy Diamond Covers Gaza’s Starvation Crisis

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

Isobel Yeung Reports from Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan as Aid Cuts Deepen Crisis

Best Documentary

Prime Minister (HBO Documentary Films / CNN Films)

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

Prime Minister (HBO Documentary Films / CNN Films)

Outstanding Light Feature Story: Long Form

“The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Hard News Report: Short Form

“How traffickers deep in the Sahara are extorting ransom payments from refugees’ families” (Isobel Yeung)

Outstanding Hard News Report: Long Form

Clarissa Ward: “Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice”

“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

CNN Investigates: ICE Operations Series

Bulldozed corpses and unmarked graves, CNN investigates the fate of Gaza’s missing aid seekers

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

The History of Slavery: A Debate & Rebuttal, NewsNight with Abby Phillip

Outstanding News Interview: Short Form

CNN presses Hamas official on suffering in Gaza (Jeremy Diamond)

Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage

“The Wired Rainforest” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt,” CNN Health & The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

“K-Pop: A Star is Made” with Kyung Lah, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

“No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack” with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Social Issue News Coverage

“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Outstanding Writing: News

The Trump administration claims no one has dies due to US aid cuts. Our trip to Afghanistan suggests otherwise (Isobel Yeung)

Outstanding Research: News

Clarissa Ward: “Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice”

Outstanding Lighting Direction: Documentary

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (CNN Original Series)