CNN Worldwide Honored with 32 News & Documentary Emmy Award Nominations
NEW YORK – (April 7, 2026) – CNN Worldwide celebrates 32 nominations in the 47th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
CNN’s diverse nominations span breaking news – from our coverage of the LA wildfires and deadly Texas floods to reporting out of Gaza and Iran – and showcase CNN’s international enterprise reporting.
Also recognized are CNN Special Events and CNN Originals programming, with The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper earning 10 nominations including Outstanding Recorded News Program.
This year’s awards will be presented at the Jazz @ Lincoln Center on May 27th and May 28th in New York City.
The 2026 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:
Outstanding Live News Program
Anderson Cooper 360
The Lead with Jake Tapper
Outstanding Recorded News Program
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage
Deadly Texas Floods
LA Wildfires
Outstanding Emerging News Journalist
Hanako Montgomery
Outstanding Live News Special
Good Night, and Good Luck: Truth and Power
Outstanding Recorded News Special
“LA Burning” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
“The United States vs. Harvard” with Omar Jimenez, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Technical Excellence: News
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage
CNN’s The Fourth in America
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
Fred Pleitgen Reports from Inside Iran
Jeremy Diamond Covers Gaza’s Starvation Crisis
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
Isobel Yeung Reports from Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan as Aid Cuts Deepen Crisis
Best Documentary
Prime Minister (HBO Documentary Films / CNN Films)
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
Prime Minister (HBO Documentary Films / CNN Films)
Outstanding Light Feature Story: Long Form
“The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Hard News Report: Short Form
“How traffickers deep in the Sahara are extorting ransom payments from refugees’ families” (Isobel Yeung)
Outstanding Hard News Report: Long Form
Clarissa Ward: “Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice”
“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
CNN Investigates: ICE Operations Series
Bulldozed corpses and unmarked graves, CNN investigates the fate of Gaza’s missing aid seekers
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
The History of Slavery: A Debate & Rebuttal, NewsNight with Abby Phillip
Outstanding News Interview: Short Form
CNN presses Hamas official on suffering in Gaza (Jeremy Diamond)
Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage
“The Wired Rainforest” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt,” CNN Health & The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
“K-Pop: A Star is Made” with Kyung Lah, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
“No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack” with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Social Issue News Coverage
“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Outstanding Writing: News
The Trump administration claims no one has dies due to US aid cuts. Our trip to Afghanistan suggests otherwise (Isobel Yeung)
Outstanding Research: News
Clarissa Ward: “Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice”
Outstanding Lighting Direction: Documentary
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (CNN Original Series)