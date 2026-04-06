CNN to Host California Gubernatorial Primary Debate

Debate Airs on Tuesday, May 5 at 6pmPT/9pmET

Debate to Air Live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streaming for subscribers

Washington, DC – (April 6, 2026) – CNN will host a California Gubernatorial Primary Debate next month from the Los Angeles area, giving voters a critical opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking to lead the most populous state in the nation.

The two-hour debate will take place at 6pmPT/9pmET on May 5th, as the race enters its final stretch ahead of the primary. CNN Anchors Elex Michaelson and Kaitlan Collins will serve as moderators. The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and streaming for subscribers.

Invitations for candidates to participate in CNN’s California Gubernatorial Primary Debate will be issued based upon the criteria set forth below:

Must meet the requirements outlined by the California Secretary of State .

Must have raised, contributed or loaned at least $1 million for this specific gubernatorial campaign.

Must have received at least three percent support among likely primary voters in two California gubernatorial polls or an average of three percent support in two California gubernatorial polls conducted by polling organizations whose methodology meets CNN’s standards for reporting .

The eligibility window to receive an invitation to the debate will close on April 27, at 6pmPT/9pmET. The public release of polls that meet CNN’s editorial standards to determine eligibility in this debate must be released between February 1, 2026, and April 27, 2026, at 6pmPT/9pmET.

A CNN SPECIAL EVENT: The California Gubernatorial Primary Debate will stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Beginning May 6, the debate will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Debate Press Contact:

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@cnn.com

Media Credentialing Inquiries:

CNNCredentials@cnn.com