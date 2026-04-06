Carolina Peguero Joins CNN en Español as a Miami Correspondent

MIAMI – (April 6, 2026) – CNN en Español announced today that Carolina Peguero has joined the network as a news Correspondent based out of Miami. In this role, Peguero will cover South Florida, providing critical reporting that brings audiences closer to the experiences and realities of Florida’s dynamic and influential Hispanic communities—particularly during a pivotal midterm election year, as economic and immigration policies under the Trump Administration continue to shape the region.

Peguero is an Emmy nominated bilingual journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, sports and digital media.

Most recently, she served as a news anchor at TelevisaUnivision, where she contributed to both linear and streaming programming of Noticias Univision 24/7 on the digital news platform, VIX. Her reporting spanned from breaking news, health, politics, immigration, crime, and in-depth interviews with experts on timely issues during her 4pm breaking newscast, Conectados. She also secured an exclusive interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 Biden-Harris re-election campaign.

Previously, Peguero worked at NBC and Telemundo local stations as a bilingual general assignment reporter for WSCV-TV Telemundo 51 and WTVJ-TV NBC 6 Miami. There, she covered the Covid-19 pandemic and the tragic collapse of the Surfside Champlin Towers. She also served at WNEU-TV Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and WBTS NBC 10, covering stories all across the New England area. Peguero started her career at KRCA Estrella TV in Los Angeles, California and holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University. She proudly represents her Afro-Latina roots paving the way for future aspiring journalists who feel represented through her work.