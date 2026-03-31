CNN to Provide Special Coverage of Historic Artemis II Launch

‘Mission to the Moon: Artemis II Launch’ special coverage begins at 5:00p ET on Wednesday, April 1 with CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez

Follow coverage on CNN, the CNN app, and streaming live for subscribers

Merritt Island, FL — (March 31, 2026) — CNN will provide audiences with comprehensive special coverage of the Artemis II mission launch as it begins its flight around the moon. ‘Mission to the Moon: Artemis II Launch’ begins at 5:00p ET on Wednesday, April 1 with CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez live from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Sanchez will be joined by space experts and former astronauts who will provide top-tier insights into the historic lunar flyby mission. CNN’s correspondents, reporters, and writers will also be on the ground at key locations, providing up-to-the-minute updates as the 10-day NASA mission prepares to launch. CNN’s David Culver will be with the crowds gathered in Titusville, Florida as people congregate to witness the historic mission take flight. CNN’s Pete Muntean and Randi Kaye will be live from the Kennedy Space Center, the site of the lunar launch, bringing audiences real-time updates. CNN’s Ed Lavendera will report from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, with Tom Foreman providing the latest from DC. CNN Space and Science writers Jackie Wattles and Ashley Strickland will provide in-depth coverage of Artemis II’s travel to deep space as the crew makes their journey beyond the far side of the moon.

Audiences can follow along on CNN.com, where the network’s robust team of journalists will provide live updates and analysis during key launch and moon mission moments. CNN’s mission tracker will offer updates on theNASA spacecraft’s trajectory. Audiences can also follow a mission countdown clock, timeline modules, and a daily pop-up newsletter called ‘Countdown’ to get all the latest updates on Artemis II.

Subscribers to CNN’s All Access subscription streaming service will be able to watch additional exclusive livestreams with CNN’s reporters and experts throughout the 10-day Artemis II mission as four NASA astronauts make their way around the moon.

CNN’s special coverage ‘Mission to the Moon: Artemis II Launch’ airs and streams live on Wednesday, April 1 on CNN, CNN.com and CNN apps.

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