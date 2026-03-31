CNN FLASHDOC “MONEY MADNESS: COLLEGE BASKETBALL AT A CROSSROADS” NOW STREAMING ON CNN APP

BROADCAST PREMIERE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 5 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (March 31, 2026) – CNN today announced the premiere of its latest CNN FlashDoc, Money Madness: College Basketball at a Crossroads, a revealing examination of a sport at a pivotal moment where money, opportunity, and integrity collide as millions now turn their attention to the final rounds of this year’s NCAA tournament. The documentary special is now streaming for CNN’s streaming subscribers and will air Sunday, April 5 at 8pm ET on CNN.

At a moment when college basketball has never been more popular and profitable, Money Madness explores the high-stakes ecosystem surrounding the game, from the explosion of sports betting to the evolving economics of student athletes. Through interviews with current and former players, sports journalists, and insiders including NCAA president Charlie Baker, the hour examines how financial pressures, new compensation models, and gambling culture are transforming the sport in real time, amid one of the largest game-fixing investigations in historyinvolving 20 current college players.

Money Madness traces the persistent shadow of gambling in the sport, revisiting notorious point-shaving scandals once tied to organized crime, including insights from former Colombo crime family captain Michael Franzese and Stevin “Hedake” Smith, a former player convicted for his role in fixing games. Against the backdrop of a modern sports betting boom, the FlashDoc draws a direct line between past and present, as new scandals involving dozens of athletes accused of manipulating outcomes highlight how deeply gambling pressures remain embedded in college basketball today.

The CNN FlashDocs unit delivers sharp, in-the-moment storytelling on the issues shaping culture and conversation today. Previous FlashDocsinclude Emmy®-nominated Blindsided on the true story that inspired the film The Blind Side based on Michael Oher, and Emmy®-nominated Taking On Taylor Swift examining the copyright lawsuit brought against Swift for her song “Shake It Off.” The full CNN FlashDocs library is available to stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Money Madness is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

Money Madness will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 31 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, April 5.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 50 multi-part documentary series and 70 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 120 awards and 450 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain and Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not directed by Emmy® winner Marina Zenovich; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; the Oscar®, BAFTA, PGA, and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, Navalny directed by Daniel Roher; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, HBO Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contact

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com