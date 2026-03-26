CNN Original Series “K-Everything” With Daniel Dae Kim Premieres Saturday, May 9 On CNN International

SERIES STREAMS ON DEMAND ON CNN APP BEGINNING SATURDAY, MAY 9 IN THE US

Trailer: https://youtu.be/tejmMouplGQ

NEW YORK, NY – (March 26, 2026) – CNN Original Series K-Everything hosted and executive produced by Tony-award nominated actor, director, producer, and social advocate Daniel Dae Kim will premiere on Saturday, May 9 at 8PM ET on CNN International. A cultural exploration of Korea’s explosive global influence, the series will air episodes weekly on Saturdays at 8PM ET on CNNI. The series will be available to CNN streaming subscribers on demand in the US beginning Saturday, May 9.

“It’s both a personal and professional thrill to be able to showcase Korea through our series, K-Everything,” said Kim. “There’s never been more interest in its people and culture, so it feels like the perfect time to explore the dynamics of its success. Whether you’re already a K-expert, or a newbie, we hope you’ll be able to gain a unique and fresh perspective on a place that means so much to me.”

Across four immersive episodes, Kim explores the forces behind Korea’s cultural rise, tracing how distinct traditions evolved into global phenomena. In Seoul, the beating heart of the K-pop industry, he meets with some of the biggest stars in the business to reveal how Korean pop harnessed the devotion of worldwide superfans to dominate the charts. From K-drama film sets to cutting-edge special effects studios, he examines the dramatic ascent of K-film, from an era of strict censorship to Oscar triumphs and record-shattering streaming success for K-dramas. Kim attends a vibrant kimchi festival in Pyeongchang, and also discovers how K-food is reshaping dining across the globe, from street food to three Michelin-starred restaurants. Finally, in photo studios, factories and beauty clinics, he unpacks the innovation and influence behind K-beauty, and how South Korea became the cosmetics capital of the world.

“K-Everything is exactly the globally minded and culturally curious storytelling that CNN Original Series is known for,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “Daniel takes viewers on a dynamic, character-driven journey to explore how Korea’s creative industries have dramatically reshaped music, film, food, and beauty around the world.”

Executive Producers for K-Everything are Daniel Dae Kim, along with Amy Entelis, Ellana Lee, Jon Jensen, Katie Hinman and Ryan Smith for CNN Original Series. K-Everything is the first collaboration between the network’s CNN Originals and APAC-based Global Productions teams.

Additionally, a dedicated digital hub featuring a rich suite of digital and social content celebrating Korean creativity and cultural impact can be found at https://edition.cnn.com/world/k-everything.

K-Everything continues the legacy of CNN Original Series’ host-led storytelling that examines global culture and the human experience, joining an award-winning library of premium programming streaming on the CNN app.

The CNN Original Series is sponsored by one of South Korea’s largest companies, Hyundai Motor Company, a global brand deeply rooted in Korean heritage whose growth has mirrored the country’s own journey of innovation and progress.

K-Everything premieres Saturday, May 9 at 8am ET and replays at 8pm ET and on Sunday, May 10 at 3pm ET on CNN International. The 4-episode series will stream live for CNN International pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps weekly. It will be available on demand beginning Saturday, May 9 to CNN’s streaming subscribers in the US via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Kim is repped by UTA, Linden Entertainment, ID and Gang Tyre.

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About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 50 multi-part documentary series and 70 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 120 awards and 450 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain and Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not directed by Emmy® winner Marina Zenovich; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; the Oscar®, BAFTA, PGA, and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, Navalny directed by Daniel Roher; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

CNN Original Series Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com