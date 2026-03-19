CNN’s Have I Got News For You Announces This Week’s Guests

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES SATURDAY, MARCH 21 AT 9PM ET ON CNN

NEW YORK – (March 18, 2026) – Award-winning journalist Ari Shapiro and comedian Hari Kondabolu will join as guests on this week’s episode of CNN’s Have I Got News For You, the American version of the long-running UK comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will continue this Saturday, March 21 at 9pm ET on CNN. The episode will stream the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

Always relevant and of-the-moment, Have I Got News for You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week from host Roy Wood Jr. along with two illustrious team captains in Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. The series joins CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time With Bill Maher on the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming.

Ari Shapiro is an award-winning journalist who spent 25 years at NPR, including a decade as host of the evening news program All Things Considered and the podcast Consider This. He has won three national Edward R. Murrow awards and was named “Journalist of the Year” in 2023 by NLGJA, the association of LGBTQ+ journalists.

Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer and podcaster. The New York Times called him “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today” and described his Netflix special Warn Your Relatives as “an incisively funny and formally adventurous hour that reveals a comic in command of his powers.”

New episodes of Have I Got News For You broadcast weekly on Saturdays at 9pm ET on CNN and are available to stream the next day for CNN’s streaming subscribers and on HBO Max.

This week’s episode will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, March 21. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, March 22 to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

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About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Flashdocs, and CNN Studios. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid directed by Matt Tyrnauer; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; the Emmy® Award winning Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, directed by Dawn Porter; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; This is Life with Lisa Ling; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; the American version of the long-running UK comedy series, Have I Got News For You, hosted by Roy Wood Jr; and the six-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, the CNN Originals FAST channel, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Hat Trick Productions

Hat Trick Productions is one of the UK’s leading independent production and distribution companies, co-founded and run by Jimmy Mulville. For over 30 years Hat Trick has been producing critically and commercially successful content for outlets in the US and UK. Hit shows include Whose Line Is It Anyway? (ABC/CW) Episodes (BBC/Showtime) and Derry Girls (Netflix/Channel 4). Have I Got News For You is the UK’s longest-running comedy show, now in its 35th year and winner of every major British television award.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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