CNN to Air ‘A CNN Town Hall: War with Iran’

‘A CNN Town Hall: War with Iran’ Airs Live Friday, March 20 Moderated by CNN Anchor Dana Bash

Town Hall to Air Live at 9pmET on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streaming for subscribers

Washington, DC – (March 19, 2026) – CNN will host ‘A CNN Town Hall: War with Iran’ at 9pmET on Friday, March 20 from New York City. The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash.

As the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran stretches into its third week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and a panel of subject matter experts will answer questions from CNN’s Dana Bash and a live studio audience about the Trump administration’s strategy and what may come next — while hearing directly from Americans about how the conflict is impacting them. A former Green Beret, Waltz previously served as the U.S. National Security Advisor during the start of President Trump’s second term. In addition to Waltz, the Town Hall conversation will include CNN Global Affairs Analyst Brett McGurk, who previously served as U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa; CNN National Security Analyst Beth Sanner, who previously served as Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration; and CNN Military Analyst Lt. General Mark Schwartz, U.S. Army (ret.), who previously served as U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The live audience will be comprised of questioners across the political spectrum from the New York tri-state area. CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting town halls as part of the network’s robust political and international news coverage. Audiences can follow CNN’s coverage across platforms on the mobile app and CNN.com.

A CNN Town Hall: War with Iran will stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Beginning March 20, the Town Hall will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

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