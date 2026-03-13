HOW TO WATCH ‘CNN & VARIETY RED CARPET LIVE,’ A CNN SPECIAL EVENT

CNN and Variety are once again joining forces to bring global audiences a front-row seat to Hollywood’s biggest night. Starting at 4pm ET, CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live streams live for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering and will air live for pay TV on TBS. Continued live coverage begins at 5pm ET for pay TV on CNN, TBS, for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering, CNN.com, CNN apps, connected TV and mobile apps.

Join CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Variety Co-President and Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh live from the Oscars® red carpet as they bring audiences up close and personal with the world’s most-famous stars on Hollywood’s biggest night.

In addition, CNN Contributor Cari Champion will host a conversation with CNN Style’s Rachel Tashjian and Women’s Wear Daily Style Director Alex Badia live from New York City in the CNN Style Spin Room, delivering curated, real-time updates and context around the top red carpet looks, emerging trend insights, archival comparisons, and standout moments from the best looks of the night.

Once the Oscars® wrap, stick around for the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Afterparty, an after-show live from Los Angeles hosted by podcast host and media personality Van Lathan alongside Wagmeister and Setoodeh. The trio will be joined by a variety of special guests, including TV personality Melissa Rivers and comedians Dulcé Sloan and Alec Flynn to break down the biggest surprises, top fashion hits and misses, and standout moments from throughout the night.

CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live continues the ongoing content partnership between CNN and Variety. Under the collaboration, CNN and Variety hosted a Town Hall event with Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey and Season 23 of the Emmy® Award-winning Actors on Actors franchise debuted on CNN’s new streaming offering. All episodes are available to stream now for CNN subscribers.