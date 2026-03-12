CNN Original Series “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever” Premieres Saturday, April 11 at 9pm ET/PT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/L2pE0702tvk

NEW YORK, NY – (March 12, 2026) – CNN Original Series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever will premiere on Saturday, April 11 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Produced by EverWonder Studio, the six-episode series follows legendary journalist Kara Swisher as she embarks on a deeply personal and sharply reported journey into the rapidly expanding world of longevity science and humanity’s enduring quest to cheat death. The series will air weekly on Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Episodes will be available to stream the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

“When my father died of an aneurysm at 34 years old, I was only five years old. Since then, I’ve thought a lot about death and how it impacts us all, for better or worse,” said Swisher. “When I started covering Silicon Valley in the early 1990s, I spent a lot of time reporting on how innovation and tech leaders could help some people while hurting others. As titans who have profoundly impacted our world, they’ve become interested in applying their vast fortunes and often god-like know-how to longevity, dreaming they might even be able to hack death itself. Can they? Is that a good thing? What is actual breakthrough science and what is the same old snake oil? Will that effort help all of humanity or just themselves? My goal is the same as it always has been: To find out.”

Inspired by her own experiences confronting mortality, Swisher investigates the promises and pitfalls of the booming longevity industry. Across the series, Swisher examines everything from anti-aging treatments and biotech breakthroughs to the role of artificial intelligence, the influence of Silicon Valley, and the growing cultural obsession with extending life. Along the way, she explores how wealth, access to healthcare, and social connection shape who benefits from these innovations, and whether humanity’s pursuit of longer lives is changing how we think about death itself.

Throughout the series, Swisher sits down with a range of voices at the center of the longevity conversation, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, CRISPR pioneer and Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna, entrepreneur and professor Scott Galloway, and Reed Jobs, whose work is shaped by his family’s personal encounter with cancer. The series takes Swisher from exclusive concierge medical clinics to cutting-edge biotech labs and international healthcare systems, including a visit to South Korea to examine how preventative care and innovation have contributed to the country’s high life expectancy.

“Few journalists are as well-equipped as Kara Swisher to interrogate the powerful people and bold ideas shaping the future of technology and medicine,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “With her trademark curiosity and wit, Kara guides viewers through a rapidly evolving industry that sits at the intersection of technology, science and society, making this a natural fit for CNN Original Series audiences who want to better understand the forces shaping our future.”

Executive producers for the series are Kara Swisher; Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series; and Ian Orefice, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain, David Rivera, and Anna Chai for EverWonder Studio.

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever builds upon CNN Original Series’ enduring success in science and health programming, joining a library of premium, award-winning storytelling now available to stream on the CNN app.

The series will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, April 11. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, April 12 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

About CNN Originals

About EverWonder Studio

