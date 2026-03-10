CNN AND VARIETY ANNOUNCE SPECIAL PROGRAMMING LIVE FROM THE OSCARS® RED CARPET WITH “CNN & VARIETY RED CARPET LIVE”

JOIN CNN CORRESPONDENT ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER & VARIETY CO-EDITOR-IN-CHIEF RAMIN SETOODEH LIVE FROM THE OSCARS® RED CARPET AS THEY BRING AUDIENCES INSIDE HOLLYWOOD’S BIGGEST NIGHT

CNN CONTRIBUTOR CARI CHAMPION, CNN STYLE’S RACHEL TASHJIAN AND WWD’S ALEX BADIA WILL BREAK DOWN THE BEST LOOKS OF THE NIGHT FROM CNN’S ‘STYLE SPIN ROOM’ IN NEW YORK

New York, New York – (March 10, 2026) – CNN and Variety are once again joining forces to bring global audiences a front-row seat to Hollywood’s biggest night. CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live, a CNN Special Event, will air live from the red carpet of the 98th Annual Academy Awards® on Sunday, March 15 on CNN and stream for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering. This marks CNN’s return to the Oscars® red carpet for the first time in nearly a decade.

Beginning at 4pm ET, join CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Variety Co-President and Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh live from the Oscars® red carpet as they bring audiences up close and personal with the world’s most-famous stars on Hollywood’s biggest night.

In addition, CNN Contributor Cari Champion will host a conversation with CNN Style’s Rachel Tashjian and Women’s Wear Daily Style Director Alex Badia live from New York City in the CNN Style Spin Room, delivering curated, real-time updates and context around the top red carpet looks, emerging trend insights, archival comparisons, and standout moments from the best looks of the night.

Once the Oscars® wrap, stick around for the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Afterparty, an after-show live from Los Angeles hosted by podcast host and media personality Van Lathan alongside Wagmeister and Setoodeh. The trio will be joined by a variety of special guests to break down the biggest surprises, top fashion hits and misses, and standout moments from throughout the night.

“After Actors on Actors and our town hall with Timothée Chalamet, Variety is excited to once again partner with CNN – this time, bringing together a dream team of journalists to cover the Academy Awards,” said Setoodeh. “This will be a must-watch night of programming for movie fans in search of elevated interviews and analysis about the Oscars.”

“Our collaboration with Variety continues to expand how we bring audiences inside the entertainment industry’s most significant moments,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent & content development at CNN Worldwide. “Returning to the Oscars red carpet together allows us to combine CNN’s global reach with Variety’s deep industry insight for live coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Setting the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night, CNN will also broadcast its latest CNN FlashDoc, Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden?, Saturday, March 14 at 10pm ET and available on All Access.

CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live continues the ongoing content partnership between CNN and Variety. Under the collaboration, CNN and Variety hosted a Town Hall event with Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey and Season 23 of the Emmy® Award-winning Actors on Actors franchise debuted on CNN’s new streaming offering. All episodes are available to stream now for CNN subscribers.

CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live airs and streams live for pay TV and CNN streaming subscribers on Sunday, March 15 on CNN, CNN.com, CNN apps, connected TV and mobile apps.

